Xiaomi updates Mi 11X with MIUI 14 based on Android 13

The Mi 11X was launched in some markets as POCO F3, which has already received the update with the stable version of MIUI 14. The distribution started two weeks ago in a limited way for Mi Pilot users, but it has finally arrived publicly.
Update has firmware version V14.0.2.0.TKHINXM and weighs approximately 3.9 GB. In addition to bringing MIUI 14 with Android 13, it brings the January 2023 Android security patch.
It is worth remembering that Xiaomi launched the Mi 11X with MIUI 12 based on Android 11. With the new update, the cell phone will have achieved two major operating system updates and should not receive Android 14.
The MIUI 14 update promises to bring significant performance improvements to the Mi 11X. With Android 13, faster app loading, longer battery life and improved memory management are expected, even in the most demanding apps and games.