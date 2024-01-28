Yailin assures that she is not a victim of violence by Tekashi 6ix9ine

MIAMI.- The Public Ministry of the Dominican Republic did not agree with Judge Faustina Veloz’s decision to release the rapper on bail. Tekashi 6ix9ine and argued that they would appeal the measure because in their opinion Wanda Díaz, mother of Yailin Ms Viral, her daughter and granddaughter are in danger.

However, after the statements of the fiscal Rosalba Ramos, Yailin herself, has issued a forceful message in which she clarifies that she does not feel threatened by her partner and denies being a victim of domestic violence.

The interpreter assured that she is of legal age and is in full use of her faculties, so she does not need intermediaries in her relationship with the American rapper of Mexican descent.

“I warn the prosecutor of the National District, Mrs. Rosalba Ramos, as well as any prosecutor from any department of the Public Ministry, to refrain from giving statements in the media, as well as from using my name in acts or procedural actions.” or the figure of my minor daughter as if we were victims of domestic violence,” reads the statement to the press obtained by Univision.

The artist also pointed out that she never authorized her mother to sue the singer on her behalf.

Finally, Yailin expressed that if the prosecutors’ position continues, he will meet with his legal team so that it is processed through all necessary legal channels.

Trial against Tekashi

Tekashi 6ix9ine was released in the Dominican Republic after canceling a financial guarantee of 30 thousand Dominican pesos (510 dollars). In the opinion of Judge Faustina Veloz, insufficient evidence was found to impose preventive detention on the rapper.

The young American had been behind bars for nine days, after Wanda Díaz, Yailin’s mother, reported him for physically attacking her and her daughter.

Rosalba Ramos, prosecutor of the Public Ministry, told the local newspaper De Último Minuto that the rule was not established correctly for several reasons: in principle because the judge, by not issuing the deprivation of liberty, endangers the physical integrity of the plaintiff. .

Likewise, he pointed out that the court violated the victim’s right to be heard, since Wanda Díaz Nez could not attend the hearing on January 25 due to health problems.