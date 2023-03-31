Yami Safdie presented “De Nada Remix” with Micro TDH and Rusherking

The Argentine singer Yami Safdie joined her compatriot Rusherking and the Venezuelan rapper Micro TDH to launch the remix of her hit “De Nada”, which has thousands of views on music platforms.

“De Nada Remix” maintains the same base as the original song, but with new beats that mix between pop and trap. Micro TDH, the Venezuelan rapper with a promising career, and Rusherking, one of the benchmarks of the national urban scene, contribute to the song the male version that responds to Yami’s verses in “De Nada”.

Yami Safdie had announced on social networks that one of his collaborators was going to be Micro TDH, leaving the third participant unknown. Finally, in a stream with Markitos Navaja, they not only showed a teaser of the video exclusively, but also announced that the Argentine singer was joining this new version of the song.

To make the premiere of this remix even more incredible, Yami had the opportunity to sing it exclusively and as a surprise for all his fans at the concert that Rusherking held on March 24 at the stadium in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Crespo.

The production of this new version of “De Nada” was in charge of Coco Ferreyra. In turn, the video clip was produced and directed by Ornella de Virgillio.

It is worth mentioning that the original single continues to be viral on TikTok with more than 100,000 videos created with the song. So there is no doubt that this remix will have the same fate, since, to announce the launch, Yami shared the Micro TDH part on her networks and she already has more than 4,000 creations on TikTok.

Yami Safdie’s career is on the rise and this coming April 8 and 9 he will participate in Gamergy, the most spectacular gamer meeting in LATAM, where he will host and give a concert that will be streamed.