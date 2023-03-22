Yannick Noah “again on the attack”: the singer announces that he has been released from the hospital after a malaria attack

While he had been hospitalized for a few days for an attack of malaria, Yannick Noah announced that he was out of the woods.
This is a photo that will please fans of Yannick Noah. While, in recent weeks, the sportsman and singer had worried the crowds by posting messages saying he was hospitalized, he finally announced on March 22 that he had been released from the hospital with a photo, smiling, taken under the Sacred Heart, in the Montmartre district in Paris. “Hello y’all! It’s been fine for two days. I’m attack again ! I have the potato, all good. Thank you for your messages”, he wrote on his Instagram account. A week ago, the former tennis player posted a photo in French Polynesia rejoicing at his visit to a high school where his song had been performed for him Métis but a few days later, despite other heavenly photos posted in series, it was a completely different speech that was held.
“Beautiful malaria crisis”
“Come on one last share for the weekend even though I’m still in my Parisian bed treating my malaria ; it is going much better ! Thank you for all your messages… Fortunately my head and my heart are still in Tahiti. What a journey !”, he confided. It was in fact in story, a few days earlier, that he had revealed to his most loyal fans that he was suffering: “Beautiful malaria crisis to celebrate the return”, he had indicated, appearing bedridden and on a drip. Karine Le Marchand, Olivier Dacourt and others had then wished him a good recovery. Already at the beginning of June, the singer had revealed that he had contracted malaria during a trip to Cameroon, when he was about to go back on stage. Once cured, he already hoped not to know relapse.
A disease contracted in June 2022
While he was off the hook, this is what happened during his stay in Tahiti. The 62-year-old man therefore had a new crisis of this infectious disease caused by parasites transmitted by mosquito bites and whose warning signs are multiple (fever, diarrhea, headaches, etc.). Yannick Noah, however, did not specify what symptoms he had suffered. Often traveling, the French singer is however settled in Cameroon, his home country. Since 2017, he has indeed decided to put on a new hat: that of chief of the village of 5000 inhabitants of his father after the death of the latter.