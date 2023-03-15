Yarrington sentenced to 9 years in prison in the US

Mexico City.- A federal judge in Brownsville, Texas, sentenced Tomás Yarrington Ruvalcaba, former Governor of Tamaulipas, to nine years in prison, who had pleaded guilty to money laundering since March 2021.

Judge Rolando Olvera today imposed the sentence, which Yarrington must serve in the Bastrop federal prison, a low-security facility also in Texas.

The former PRI president, who governed Tamaulipas from 1999 to 2004, will serve six years in prison on April 10, since he was arrested in 2017 in Italy, and then transferred to the United States. All this time in detention will be deducted from his sentence, so he has a little over three years left, and he could get out sooner if he obtains pre-release benefits.

However, Yarrington faces two valid arrest warrants in Mexico, so once he is released in the United States and deported from that country, he would be detained upon entering national territory.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture of the defendant’s property, and three years of supervised release if Yarrington remains or re-enters the United States after his release from prison, which is unlikely.

Yarrington, who just turned 66, admitted to laundering $3.5 million in bribes, which he used to buy property in the United States.

In exchange for pleading guilty to money laundering, Yarrington was able to dismiss other charges against him since May 2013, including conspiracy to import cocaine and marijuana, providing false statements to banking institutions, and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.