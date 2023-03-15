Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara-Abhinav’s hug sparks AbhiRa’s fandom; fans demand the return of their favorite couple (View Tweets) – Reuters

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Jay Soni et Karishma Sawant featured Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features high tension drama in ongoing episodes. Last night we saw Abhimanyu asking Akshara to come back to him. He once again confessed his feelings for her and asked her to come back to him. However, Akshara refused and told how Abhimanyu was always very impulsive in life and made decisions on her behalf without asking her. Akshara finally let the steam blow and asked her to move on. And the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai irritated the AbhiRa always fandom.

Akshara returns to Abhinav and hugs him

Entertainment News has been full of updates on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, including spoilers. And now, in the next episode of Harshad Chopda star and Pranali Rathod, Akshara will make some strong statements and ask Abhimanyu to move on in life. She tells him that his definition of love is wrong and that he should think about love before marrying Aarohi. After leaving him inside the temple, Akshara returns to Abhinav and hugs him. Akshara seems to have left Abhimanyu as she asks Abhinav to take her to their house in Kasauli. Akshara and Abhinav had never had such closeness before.

Abhimanyu is distraught as Akshara leaves him again

On the other hand, Abhimanyu is very distraught after Akshara leaves him. Well, Akshara had asked her to leave when he was in Kasauli and had met her for the first time after six years. And now Akshara once again chooses Abhinav over him. He feels broken and will be seen wandering the road without his shoes. He also gets hurt and is about to fall off the cliff when he is saved by Aarohi, Anand and Parth.

AbhiRa Fans Irritated After Abhinav-Akshara Hug, Demand AbhiRa Comeback

DISGUSTING, PATHETIC….. MRS. SHARMA CAN FO I HATE THIS B! TCH SM FO BACHA CHOR ET KASAULI KI RAANI chutiya aurat thank you abhimanyu birla for everything??#yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/CXGHQDskfJ , kadwa h, baccha chor bhadwa h (@GrtViola) 14 mars 2023

That’s the reason I don’t hype Abhira anymore and just watch the show for Abhimanyu only. Abhimanyu is the lifeline of the show Sakshi (lifelong Abhimanyu Birla fan) (@SonishiRV) 14 mars 2023

Haye ye dekhne se pehle Meri aakhe phut q nhi gayi never saw a fl like her here we rooted for abhira but what is it now no end abhira abhira now only navra bcz mandir was the place where abhira’s love story started and they hugged in same shivjimandir now diva dinner (@divadinner09) 14 mars 2023

I just hate this disgusting Shan (@Shan020202) 14 mars 2023

Yeh hug in slow motion Trajectory and Causal Lag Raha ha Kal piya bawri karenge woh b causal lagega Ek revdi denge woh b causal Abhimanyu’s top #HarshadChopda #YRKKH @starplus #AbhimanyuBirla pic.twitter.com/B0yUiQwnwm Tranquility? ? (@SNoor_2023) 15 mars 2023

And also in this hug kairav ​​akshu and arohi were involved because of successful bp surgery but akshara knows abhinav feelings for her and this hug was not platonic at least not from abhinav side #yrkkh Rimjhim Beniwal (@Rimi9414) 15 mars 2023

abhira To install Abhira. Abhira., We want ABHIRA BACK #yrkkh. WE LOVE ABHIMANYU BIRLA Akshara doesn’t deserve you. Don’t cry for her. Don’t run after her. One day she will realize this and run to you with your son. A B (@uma_subra) 15 mars 2023

The third angle comes in every show, but no show ruined the couple’s vibe like dkp did. I mean you serve parallel Abhira hug in shiv mandir and navra hug in shiv mandir Fucking Dkp??#yrkkh S iv i (@shi_jenniejaan) 15 mars 2023

The way Akshara Sharma came down the temple stairs and hugged her husband Abhinav ji and said “Challiye Apne Ghar Chalte Hain”?? #Enquire couple FTW ?#yrkkh Sherlock Holmes 4.0 (@Sherlockretourne) 15 mars 2023

I’m too hurt with Ak but I’ll never stop loving #abhira WE DEMAND THE RETURN OF ABHIRA Yeh joh saute k baad k episodes? What date are you looking for, just decide @StarPlus #yrkkh abhir_A? (@BBosspriyanka) 15 mars 2023

Chalo really gave me a heartbreak seeing this cringe hug which was definitely not necessary it’s the makers who bend down day after day for the drama and shame on you makers for hurting fans of abhira like this who signed the show for themselves @KalraRomesh #yrkkh S? (@shwetha_078) 15 mars 2023

Abhimanyu deserves closure and has to move on for good but not with?, he deserves happiness as much as Mrs. Sharma, my heart cries for him, he has all the family but he is so lonely, he is mentally tired and dead #yrkkh Bandana (@Bandana79328886) 15 mars 2023

hug only proved that they had no chemistry. More than anything, I hope Abhinav continues to want to make their marriage a reality. I want to see her deal with her delusional decisions. she continues to direct him and then acts surprised when he acts for more? #yrkkh all clear (@allclearnow1) 15 mars 2023

« Everything will be cleaned, then your life will start.. » FD waasiyon, yeh apne #AbhiRa What was it for?#yrkkh Brinalable (@brinalable) 15 mars 2023

I will always say that this hug was not at all necessary from the makers… But using this to shame a girl for being a girl is the worst and lowest you can do??#yrkkh Aayesha (@alfiya_ka) 15 mars 2023

People who still want AbhiRa ReUnioN are CHU at the next level, that’s all #yrkkh Mohini ? (@Idealistforeve1) 15 mars 2023

You know I’m much less affected by this hug but I can’t get past what she said yesterday #yrkkh Saumya Shalini (@SaumyaShalini4) 15 mars 2023

So there will be no story and no soap opera to continue??? #yrkkh Krithi Reddy (@KritiReddy5) 15 mars 2023

So proven #ABHIRA is not an iconic couple. Mkrs tried and people agreed that they were better off alone or with their respective partners. No words 4 d new FL ms Jharu so lucky. Soon vms will be done for an Abhi. Navra k liye to I dnt hv words. Evn d fans also your abhira forgotten so soon #yrkkh Pious Soul (@PiousSoul1133) 15 mars 2023

bcoz he has feelings for her. it may be a normal hug for her, but for him it was not!!?#yrkkh Reshma (@_Reshma_Classy) 15 mars 2023

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhinav telling Akshara how he really feels. Although Abhinav loves him, he doesn’t want Akshara to be with him thinking that he has done him a favor by helping him. He also asks Akshara not to pretend to be happy as he feels he has come between her and Abhimanyu. On the other hand, Abhimanyu confesses to Aarohi about his encounter with Akshara.