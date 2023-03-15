Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai : Le câlin d'Akshara-Abhinav déclenche le fandom d'AbhiRa ; les fans exigent le retour de leur couple préféré [View Tweets]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara-Abhinav’s hug sparks AbhiRa’s fandom; fans demand the return of their favorite couple (View Tweets) – Reuters

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Jay Soni et Karishma Sawant featured Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features high tension drama in ongoing episodes. Last night we saw Abhimanyu asking Akshara to come back to him. He once again confessed his feelings for her and asked her to come back to him. However, Akshara refused and told how Abhimanyu was always very impulsive in life and made decisions on her behalf without asking her. Akshara finally let the steam blow and asked her to move on. And the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai irritated the AbhiRa always fandom.

Akshara returns to Abhinav and hugs him

Entertainment News has been full of updates on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, including spoilers. And now, in the next episode of Harshad Chopda star and Pranali Rathod, Akshara will make some strong statements and ask Abhimanyu to move on in life. She tells him that his definition of love is wrong and that he should think about love before marrying Aarohi. After leaving him inside the temple, Akshara returns to Abhinav and hugs him. Akshara seems to have left Abhimanyu as she asks Abhinav to take her to their house in Kasauli. Akshara and Abhinav had never had such closeness before.

Abhimanyu is distraught as Akshara leaves him again

On the other hand, Abhimanyu is very distraught after Akshara leaves him. Well, Akshara had asked her to leave when he was in Kasauli and had met her for the first time after six years. And now Akshara once again chooses Abhinav over him. He feels broken and will be seen wandering the road without his shoes. He also gets hurt and is about to fall off the cliff when he is saved by Aarohi, Anand and Parth.

AbhiRa Fans Irritated After Abhinav-Akshara Hug, Demand AbhiRa Comeback

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhinav telling Akshara how he really feels. Although Abhinav loves him, he doesn’t want Akshara to be with him thinking that he has done him a favor by helping him. He also asks Akshara not to pretend to be happy as he feels he has come between her and Abhimanyu. On the other hand, Abhimanyu confesses to Aarohi about his encounter with Akshara.

