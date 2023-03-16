Yellen reiterates that the US banking system is sound

He United States banking system is strong despite recent turmoil caused by the failure of three banks, including iconic start-up financier Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday.

Three consecutive bankruptcies in the banking sector in less than a week mark the worst bankruptcies since the 2008 financial crisis and prompted US authorities to clamp down very quickly to protect deposits.

The authorities’ assessment was that there was a “serious risk of contagion and massive withdrawals” among clients who had funds above what was guaranteed by the federal apparatus in those two banksexplained Joe Biden’s Economy Minister before a Senate commission, after the bankruptcy of the two entities and their takeover by the competent state agencies.

In the midst of these fears, the Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank), also announced a mechanism to grant funds to banks if they needed them to respond to the demand of their clients.

“This week’s actions demonstrate our commitment to ensuring our financial system remains strong and depositors’ savings remain safe,” Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee.

“I can assure the members of the committee that our banking system is solid,” he added at this hearing, intended in principle for Biden’s federal budget proposal.

Contagion fears

Contagion fears spread to Europe. In Switzerland, Credit Suisse entered the storm on Wednesday, collapsing 24.24 percent on the stock market.

This Thursday its action recovered after the entity announced in the early hours of Thursday, European time, that it will borrow up to 50,000 million Swiss francs (53,700 million dollars) from the central bank.

BLSa historical lender of start-ups or emerging companies since the 1980s, was exposed to the interest rate hikes decided by the Federal Reserve to contain the inflationand their clients, who saw credit become more expensive, began to withdraw deposits.

The run shook this bank, the sixteenth by volume of assets, which was unable to raise funds to respond. Faced with its insolvency, regulators took control of the bankrupt entity on Friday.

On Sunday, the Treasury, the Fed and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) guaranteed the recovery of all deposits, while the Fed’s new mechanism for banks to access money if they need it sought to reassure the market and avoid contagion to other entities.

This type of intervention requires the decision of the FDIC board, a supermajority of the Fed board, and the Treasury secretary herself in consultation with the president.

Consideration to adopt exceptional measures of this type requires “determining that failure to protect uninsured deposits (by the FDIC, which covers up to $250,000, ndlr) would create a systemic risk with significant economic and financial consequences,” explained the official.

Due to interest rate increases, some SBV assets, such as Treasuries, had lost market value. The higher the rate, the lower the value of the bond.