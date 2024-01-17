Yellen tries to defend serious errors in the economy in an election year

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Congress in Washington under a hail of Republican criticism of the Democratic government’s stimulus package after the pandemic, one of the causes that created the worst inflation in almost five decades.

With arguments such as the supposed decline in inflation (which most Americans do not see), unemployment at 3.7% and the apparent refutation of a recession, Yellen tries to defend the Rescue Plan of 1.9 trillion dollars in a speech to a meeting of the American Conference of Mayors in Washington.

Republicans maintain that the stimulus package, approved without a single vote from their party, is one of the causes of three years of accelerated increases in all prices that have harmed tens of millions of families, along with Joe Biden’s war against the US oil companies in their erroneous climate change policy.

“Many economists argued that the Rescue Plan was not necessary. But I believe that our current situation vindicates the position we took,” Yellen said in a prepared speech.

Biden, seeking reelection this year, is trying to convince voters that the U.S. economy is in chaos and that inflation is under control.

76% of adults surveyed in December by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research disapprove of Biden’s terrible management of the economy; 75% of those surveyed said the same in 2022.

85% of Republicans and 65% of Democrats named the economy among the country’s top problems, and three out of four Americans considered the economic situation to be bad or very bad.

Source: With information from AP