Yellowjacket’s season one was a “quiet ride” compared to season two

Tomorrow is a big day for fans who have been waiting to see how the young girls team Yellowjackets managed to survive in the American wilderness. That’s when season 2 of the series starts on SkyShowtime, and now showrunner and screenwriter Jonathan Lisco has revealed more about what awaits us – and it seems to be a crazy adventure.

In a conversation with SFX Magazine (thanks GamesRadar) namely Lisco said the following:

“I will tell you that if you thought last season was intense, I think last season may seem sort of like a leisurely drive through wine country compared to what we have in store for you. And when I talk about more intense, I don’t just mean gore. It will be emotionally and psychologically.”

So if you thought last season was brutal, season two seems to step it up a notch in other words…