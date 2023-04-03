YesGroko call in Berlin: initiative of well-known social democrats supports black and red

For a long time, the Jusos and party left of the Berlin SPD set the tone for the coalition talks with the CDU: not progressive, backwards, the wrong way. The verdict on black and red seemed clear – at least in public perception. Well-known social democrats are now speaking up to the level of members of the Bundestag, state secretaries and ex-senators, before the membership decision they are in favor of a coalition with the CDU.

The supporters of a government alliance with the Christian Democrats and the “silent majority”, as one official calls it, kept silent for a long time, now they are speaking out. On Monday, after the coalition agreement was presented, the call signed by almost 60 SPD members entitled “Better with us. Out of Responsibility for Berlin” for Schwarz-Rot.

Going out tips for Berlin Subscribe to the new Tagesspiegel newsletter “Weekender” here

“The SPD must take responsibility for Berlin,” says the two-page paper that is available to the Tagesspiegel. “Only with the SPD does an alliance have the strength to think of the city as a whole. Berlin needs the SPD so that Berlin works for everyone!” In the repeat election, the Berliners gave the SPD “a mandate to reassign responsibility for this city,” it said. “We want to face that.”

The Berlin SPD is now facing a directional decision. And the party is faced with the question of whether it will remain “as the shaper of the city” in a black-red alliance or “whether it will go into an uncertain and probably long period of opposition and thus want to give up the power to shape it”.

Transport, Interior, Administration This is how the departments of the new Berlin coalition are divided up

So far, it was primarily the Jusos and party left of the SPD who put pressure on the public – against an alliance with the CDU. There were resolutions of district delegate assemblies and district boards. The picture was split. In the media, the top of the Berlin Jusos found a lot of space for their “NoGroko” fighting line.

Former senators and secretaries of state are among the first to sign

Apparently, Jusos and party leftists knew that the mood at the base could be very different. Behind the scenes, quite a few Social Democrats advocated waiting to see what the outcome of the negotiations with the CDU would be. The result is now available – now resistance is forming in the SPD against the party left and for a “YesGroko” line.

Among the first signatories are well-known former senators, current members of the Bundestag and Berlin State Secretary, the names are known to the Tagesspiegel. In some cases, however, those SPD members only want to step out of cover once the call has been published.

Short last session Berlin CDU and SPD agree on coalition agreement

Those who can be named in advance are, for example, Secretary of State for Sport Nicola Böcker-Giannini, the policy advisor of the Senate Chancellery, which was previously led by the SPD, Astrid Hollmann, the office manager of Interior Senator Iris Spranger, Kai Kottenstede, and the SPD district chief of Treptow-Köpenick, Christopher Jaschke. The full list of signatories is scheduled to be released Monday at 1 p.m.

The SPD Berlin has historically done poorly in this election, the options for the SPD are “all difficult,” says the appeal. “The task now is to find the best way for Berlin and the SPD.”

Reckoning with the Greens and the Left

The signatories to the appeal reject a new edition of Red-Green-Red. “Although there would be a parliamentary majority for an alliance of SPD, Greens and Left – such a coalition ignores the election result and the will of many voters,” the paper says. “Because while Red-Green-Red lost around 250,000 votes, the CDU gained around 100,000 votes.”

The signatories also settle accounts with the previous alliance partners in other respects. “The previous coalition of SPD, Greens and Left has obviously not managed to perceive the wishes and needs of many citizens, to address them and to noticeably improve their personal living situation in the last six years,” reads the appeal. “Many Berliners have therefore increasingly gained the impression that particular interests have been enforced and played off against other interests.”

Instead, citizens wanted “political clarity, leadership, and solutions to the pressing issues affecting the entire city.” The successes of the Senate – relief in the energy crisis, the admission of war refugees – have receded into the background, the Senate was instead attested to be incapable of acting. The voters blamed the SPD in particular for responsibility. The party “did not use its majority to counter clientel politics with solution-oriented answers”.

The five theses of the YesGroko faction in the Berlin SPD “The SPD must take responsibility for Berlin. Only with the SPD does an alliance have the strength to think of the city as a whole.”

“The majority of Berliners prefer a coalition of CDU and SPD.”

“The social aspect remains with us the fixed DNA of Berlin.”

“As the SPD, we take responsibility and don’t duck away. Going into the opposition is not an option.”

“The black-red coalition is a temporary alliance in a special situation.”

The New Year’s Eve riots gave the fatal impression that the state was powerless and had often withdrawn. Finally, the first signers state: The impression that the SPD lacks the problem-solving skills has continued through the events. “We have to take responsibility. The election result is the receipt for this and, from our point of view, speaks a clear language. “It is therefore clear to us that something has to change in the way we govern.”

The trusting cooperation necessary for a functioning Senate and the common vision for the city were missing. Appeal #Bessermituns from Berlin Social Democrats about Red-Green-Red

The reckoning with the Greens and the Left is clear: “A continuation of Red-Green-Red would only have been possible with major changes in content, a different type of cooperation and communication,” says the paper. “However, the talks between the three parties were not very consensus-oriented. The trusting cooperation that is necessary for a functioning Senate and the common vision for the city were missing.”

At the same time, the signatories admit that the party is grumbling about black and red. “The end of Red-Green-Red and a possible coalition with the CDU is a tough step for many of us, which is also met with criticism and rejection within the party,” the paper says. “We have not forgotten the divisive and polemical escalations of the CDU in the election campaign. We oppose such statements.” It is an allusion to the debate about the first names of New Year’s rioters.

Berlin after the election – division, climate, coalition goals District politicians in a double interview Green inside, black outside – how divided is Berlin? Planned Berlin special fund How business and environmentalists would invest the climate billions More religious education, fewer exams That’s what the CDU and SPD are planning for Berlin’s schools and daycare centers

A coalition with the CDU is not a love marriage. But these are never coalitions. “Instead, it’s about implementing as many political initiatives as possible in a joint government mandate for a defined period of time,” the call says. “The success of the negotiations shows that this is possible with the CDU and that we can implement many of our social democratic goals.”

Central to this is the statement that both parties are committed to Berlin as a cosmopolitan metropolis and a city of diversity. That is the common business basis.

To home page