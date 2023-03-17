Yle Sporten broadcasts: Classic interval starts in Falun – Niskanen favorite in the absence of crass Swedes

The season’s penultimate skiing World Cup weekend begins with the Finns’ favorite distance: ten kilometers with an interval start. Kerttu Niskanen has good chances of victory in today’s competition and in the distance cup.

At 12.55: Cross-country skiing, 10 km classic, ladies

Finland: 1 Katri Lylynperä, 13 Eveliina Piippo, 16 Anne Kyllönen, 31 Kerttu Niskanen, 38 Vilma Nissinen, 42 Anni Alakoski

Commentator: Mikael Oivo

Niskanen’s pursuit of victory in the distance cup continues

Kerttu Niskanen is well positioned to become the second Finnish women’s skier of all time to win the distance cup in the World Cup. The only one who has done it before is Virpi Kuitunen 16 years ago.

Ahead of the season’s penultimate distance race is the battle between Niskanen and Jessie Diggins, who is only seven points behind the Finn.

What speaks for Niskanen is that the two remaining distance races – today’s race in Falun and next week’s 20-kilometer race in Lahti – are decided with classic technique. Diggins’ strengths lie in the free technique, while the opposite is true for Niskanen.



Caption

Jessie Diggins became world champion in Planica, but then it was freestyle. Bild: Tomi Hänninen/Yle Jessica Diggins

In the overall cup, Niskanen is on its way to third place. With two distance races and three sprint races left on the program, she still theoretically has opportunities to threaten both World Cup leader Tiril Udnes Weng and runner-up Diggins. But in order for Niskanen’s ranking to improve, it is almost necessary that one of the ladies in front of her is forced to stand over competitions.

With this season’s new World Cup points system, big leads are harder to nail down than before, so in practice Weng’s 241-point lead and Diggins’ 96-point lead over Niskanen are likely to hold.

But even a third place in the overall cup would be Niskanen’s best in his career.

Enormous blue-yellow breaks – Niskanen one of today’s great advance favourites

A large part of the Swedish WC heroes have suffered from a cold after the competitions in Planica and are forced to sit out the World Cup competitions at home.

The double world champion Ebba Andersson, the four-time medalist Frida Karlsson and the three-mile surprise runner-up Linn Svahn are a very famous trio who are recovering during the competition weekend in Falun.





Caption

Neither Frida Karlsson nor Ebba Andersson is at home. Bild: Tomi Hänninen – Chilipictures Frida Karlsson, Ebba Andersson, WC Nordic Skiing 2023

The Swedish omissions significantly raise Kerttu Niskanen’s shares at her favorite distance. The course profile with the steep Mördarbacken is admittedly not the most suitable for Niskanen, considering her strengths in diagonal skiing, which come out better on uphill slopes with less gradient.

Niskanen is still definitely one of the early favorites along with the Norwegians Anne Kjersti Kalvå and Ingvild Flugstad Østberg, as well as Katharina Hennig from Germany.

At 14.40: Cross-country skiing, 10 km classic, men

Finland: 20 Lauri Lepistö, 27 Markus Vuorela, 48 Ristomatti Hakola, 49 Perttu Hyvärinen, 62 Niko Anttola

Commentator: Mikael Oivo

Few can challenge the Norwegians – does Halfvarsson deliver again at home?

Last weekend, Norway’s men wrote a new piece of World Cup history by taking care of the first ten places in the five-mile in Holmenkollen. Today, a similar suite is not possible, simply because Norway is not allowed to field more than eight riders.

When krassliga Iivo Niskanen and William Poromaa are missing from the competition, there are very few players who have the capacity to break the Norwegian dominance.





Caption

What can Calle Halfvarsson do? Bild: Getty Images Calle Halfvarsson, WC in Nordic skiing 2023

One of the few non-Norwegian jumpers is Calle Halfvarsson, who several times came agonizingly close to winning the first individual championship medal of his career in Planica. The Swede enjoys the Lugnet ski stadium, where he has taken several podium positions in the World Cup – most recently last year when he came second in the 15 kilometer freestyle.

Norway can still line up three different individual world champions from Planica: Johannes Høsflot Klæbo, Pål Golberg and Simen Hegstad Krüger. The latter has not lost a race since he won the WC gold in the skiathlon, but in the classic technique he is not as foolproof as in the freestyle.

Klæbo and Golberg are fighting each other on two different fronts: in the overall world cup and in the distance cup. The margins are still relatively large, and most things speak for Golberg in the distance cup, while Klæbo will most likely claim the overall cup.

Relay hero Anttola’s World Cup debut abroad

The Finnish prospect of success is anything but mighty in Iivo Niskanen’s absence, but there are some interesting blue-and-white details to keep an eye on.

After the JVM gold and WC silver in the relay, Niko Anttola’s successful season continues with the first World Cup competition of his career outside of Finland. The 20-year-old super promise is doing his first race since the acclaimed anchor stage in Planica and should be able to finish clearly better than 38th, which he did at the same distance in Ruka in November.





Caption

Niko Anttola made an exciting start. Bild: Tomi Hänninen/Yle Niko Anttola

Alongside Calle Halfvarsson, Perttu Hyvärinen is one of the few riders on the starting line who on a good day manages to beat some of the eight Norwegians in the competition. Could it be time for Hyvärinen’s second top ten World Cup finish this winter?

Despite a solid effort during the first leg of the WC relay, Ristomatti Hakola’s form is still a big question mark. The injury-plagued Grankullabon has made only two races in the World Cup this winter. Improving from 18th place at 20 kilometers in Les Rousses could be a suitable goal for him in Falun ahead of next weekend’s centenary in Lahtis.

At 16.15: Biathlon, sprint, ladies

Finland: 8 Noora Kaisa Keränen, 49 Suvi Minkkinen, 52 Nastassia Kinnunen, 73 Erika Jänkä, 99 Sonja Leinamo

Commentator: Magnus Eklöv

French party to await in Oslo – Julia Simon can secure the overall cup

With three sub-competitions remaining in the World Cup, Julia Simon has an iron grip on victory in the overall cup. If Simon wins today, it’s more or less done for the others.

If Simon wins, Dorothea Wierer must be at least third to still have a theoretical chance of winning the overall. Simon has a strong shot at becoming the first French overall women’s cup winner since Sandrine Bailly in 2005.





Caption

Julia Simon is close to becoming this winter’s winner in the World Cup. Bild: IMAGO/Beautiful Sports/ All Over Press Julia Simon

During the week, several big profiles have announced that they will end their careers after this season. The list includes Denise Herrmann, Marte Røiseland, Tiril Eckhoff, Anais Chevalier-Bouchet and this list will definitely grow, perhaps with two Finns. There are very emotional days ahead for many at Holmenkollen.

The Finnish ladies in today’s sprint are reinforced with two juniors making their World Cup debut. Noora Kaisa Keränen and Sonja Leinamo make their first World Cup starts. Considering that next year new names may be needed to fill the five starting places the ladies have already secured, it feels good that new names get the chance.

The other Finnish ladies in the sprint are Suvi Minkkinen, Erika Jänkä and Nastassia Kinnunen.