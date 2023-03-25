Yle Sporten broadcasts: The Sprint Cup is decided in Lahti – Swedish-Swiss duel for the crystal ball

Day two of the Lahtis Games begins with a classic sprint. The greatest international interest is directed towards the women’s competition as the battle for victory in the sprint cup is between Nadine Fähndrich and Maja Dahlqvist.

11.25 Classic sprint, qualifying

Finland, ladies: 14 Johanna Matintalo, 16 Anne Kyllönen, 20 Jasmin Kähärä, 22 Kerttu Niskanen, 28 Jasmi Joensuu, 30 Krista Pärmäkoski, 41 Hilla Niemelä, 43 Maaret Pajunoja, 50 Anni Kainulainen, 51 Tiia Olkkonen, 57 Elsa Torvinen, 58 Eevi – Inkeri Tossavainen.

Finland, men: 3 Niilo Moilanen, 18 Lauri Vuorinen, 30 Joni Mäki, 31 Lauri Mannila, 33 Olli Ahonen, 37 Ville Ahonen, 40 Juuso Haarala, 49 Verneri Poikonen, 50 Ristomatti Hakola, 55 Lauri Lepistö, 57 Ike Melnits, 68 Eero Rantala.

Commentators: Mikael Oivo and Matias Strandvall

Worth noting is that the sprint course is not the same as during yesterday’s team sprint. All the uphills during today’s race come on the first half of the course. The second half involves downhill skiing and the party at the stadium and the infamous J-curve. Tough melees and even crashes are possible as riders battle for positions in the horseshoe on the stadium grounds.

Favorites: New Norwegian victories?

Norway’s Kristine Stavås Skistad has in recent weeks taken over as the big sprint dominant on the women’s side. Skistad has won the last three World Cup competitions. The only loss since the turn of the year came in the WC when she fell silent in the final.

The recent world champion Jonna Sundling showed proof of her capacity in yesterday’s team sprint when she left the other riders far behind during the anchor stage. Much suggests that Skistad and Sundling will make up for the victory this afternoon.

At least as interesting will be the fight for victory in the sprint cup. Switzerland’s Nadine Fähndrich is first and has 22 points to her credit over Sweden’s Maja Dahlqvist. Fähndrich thrives better in freestyle, so Dahlqvist should have a good chance of passing the Swiss. Don’t forget that the top ten in qualifying are rewarded with World Cup points. Those points could be of decisive importance in the duel between Fähndrich and Dahlqvist.

In the men’s sprint there is only one favourite. Johannes Høsflot Klæbo shows no signs of getting tired even though he has been competing a lot lately. Klæbo has taken 18 individual World Cup victories this winter and still has a chance to touch Therese Johaug’s impossible record of 20 victories in one season.



Jonna Sundling and Kristine Stavås Skistad are favorites in the ladies' sprint.

Finland: Semi-final places are within reach

The Finnish riders haven’t graced the market in classic sprints since the turn of the year. Ville Ahonen made it to the semi-finals in the WC and Anne Kyllönen was also in the semi-finals of the World Cup in Les Rousses, but otherwise there have been few successes.

Today, it feels like new semi-final places are within reach. Jasmin Kähärä and Jasmi Joensuu were in the top ten in the city sprint in Tallinn on Tuesday and looked solid in the team sprint yesterday. The same can be said about Joni Mäki, who looked lively in the sprint relay.

Also keep an eye on Kerttu Niskanen who is trying to secure her third place in the World Cup overall and Krista Pärmäkoski who may be making her penultimate World Cup race of her career.

13.55 Classic sprint, final pass

Commentators: Chriso Vuojärvi and Matias Strandvall