Yoann Gourcuff: his father from Christian confides in the difficult period his son went through

After difficult years marked by numerous injuries, Yoann Gourcuff had to go through a bad patch. Concerns on which his father confided.
It is an understatement to admit that the career of Yoann Gourcuff, a former French international, has been chaotic. The player, who played for the France team between 2008 and 2013, was one of the rising stars of football. With a gross salary of nearly 500,000 euros in 2015, while still playing for Olympique Lyonnais for a few more months, he is the sixth highest paid player in Ligue 1. “the new Zidane” by part of the press, fate will decide otherwise. When he arrives in Bordeaux, he will chain the injuries, as well as in Lyon.
Yoann Gourcuff, a player mistreated in the France team
It is in the French team that he will unleash passions. When in 2008, Raymond Domenech will call him to play a friendly match against Sweden, he manages to win quickly. But during the infamous 2010 World Cup in South Africa, numerous rumors, and appearances in the front pages of people magazines on the arms of several stars, made him persona non grata with part of the titular team, Ribéry in head. He thus becomes one of the favorite targets of some of his teammates. A situation that affected the player morally, now married to host Karine Ferriwith whom he also had a child, a little girl named Claudia.
“A passionate person who had physical problems that weighed him down mentally”
As his father confided to Parisianformer coach Christian Gourcuff, who notably worked in Lorient and Nantes, speaks today of this need for development among players: “To be successful, you have to be happy. In my career, I have always sought fulfillment. Sometimes, there are coaches who are always in the permanent conflict and to this is added the pressure that the players put on themselves by reading social networks, it is exhausting. His son, “a typical example of the unfulfilled player”tells the daily, has thus “souffert” : “It’s true that he suffered (…) but he is an enthusiast who had physical problems who weighed him down mentally. And we reversed everything saying he had a mental problem. What a crazy thing.”