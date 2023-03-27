Yodelice invites Marion Cotillard on stage at Salle Pleyel

In concert at the Salle Pleyel in Paris from March 24 to 26, Yodelice invited Marion Cotillard on stage to perform several titles with him.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the sublime and talented Marion Cotillard”, it is with these words that Yodelice welcomed on the stage of the Salle Pleyel, the actress who came to sing alongside her. The musician, who performed in the Parisian venue on March 24, 25 and 26, surprised his audience.

Marion Cotillard performed the song alone Fade Awaybut also Familiar Firein duet with Yodelice, two tracks from the album Square Eyesreleased in 2013.

“This concert was crazy”

“This concert was crazy”, enthused Guillaume Canet, saluting on Instagram the “bogossitude and class” of the musician and “the magnificent guests like Marion”. “Max my friend, I saw during this concert so many wonderful moments that we lived together!”.

Marion Cotillard and Yodélice have already shared the stage in 2010, on several occasions, and in particular on the set of the show Taratata.

Yodélice, whose real name is Maxime Nouchy (or Maxime Nucci), released The Circle in 2022, his first album since 2013.

Between Yodélice and the Canet-Cotillard couple, it’s a long-standing friendship. Guillaume Canet has indeed produced a clip for a piece of Yodélice, Sunday with a fluin 2019, and ran it in The Little Handkerchiefsin 2010.