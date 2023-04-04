Yoghurt – it’s that healthy

For many people, the daily cup of yoghurt is part of their beloved daily ritual. But how healthy is the delicious milk dish really?

Yoghurt is the most popular milk product among Germans. Around 73 percent stated that yogurt is a regular part of their diet, and many even eat it every day. But not all yoghurt is really healthy. Find out here how your delicious snack doesn’t become a calorie bomb.

Valuable ingredients

You can easily see why yoghurt is so popular when you look at the ingredients: yoghurt contains other important ingredients in addition to the so-called lactose-fructose, milk sugar. 100 grams of yoghurt provide around 450 micrograms of zinc and more than 100 milligrams of calcium. In addition, yoghurt contains vitamins from the B group and vitamin A as well as minerals such as magnesium or sodium in small amounts.

healthy effect

Studies suggest that regular yoghurt consumption can reduce the risk of high blood pressure. In some cases, it has also been shown that cholesterol levels decrease, which reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease.

In addition, yoghurt inhibits the development of stomach problems and intestinal diseases. This effect is mainly due to the so-called probiotics. Probiotics support the intestinal flora and thus strengthen the immune system. Yoghurt is also associated with a lower percentage of abdominal fat, as a British-French research team recently discovered.

Fruit yoghurt: Hidden calorie bombs

Although most yoghurts offer their consumers many health-promoting ingredients, you should avoid particularly sweet varieties, which are often referred to as “fruit yoghurt”. Due to additives such as sugar, glucose syrup and sweeteners, these contain a very high proportion of fat and calories. A small portion of fruit yoghurt can contain up to 20 grams of sugar from some suppliers.

Looking at the nutritional information will help you find a healthy yogurt. Look for products that are low in fat and sugar to ensure your chilled yogurt is actually healthy.

Healthy alternative to fruit yoghurt

A healthier alternative is plain yoghurt, which you can spice up with fresh fruit if you like. In this way you keep the sugar content low and supplement your yoghurt with fresh fruit that is rich in vitamins.

Conclusion