Yolanda Saldvar assures that she did not want to hurt Selena Quintanilla

MIAMI.- The docuseries Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them has been the window through which Yolanda Saldvar has made known ‘his truth’ about his relationship with the singer Selena Quintanilla, to cases 30 aos of murder of the Queen of Tex.Mex.

In the audiovisual project, which will be released on February 17 by Oxygen and which consists of three episodes, Saldvar confessed, from the Patrick O’Daniel Unit penitentiary center, that his intention was not to harm the singer. “I didn’t know when my gun went off. I didn’t know what had hit him because I thought he had simply fled,” he said, referring to what happened on March 31, 1995, when she shot the interpreter.

The 63-year-old woman indicated that on March 9, 1995, she acquired the .38mm caliber revolver, after holding a meeting with Selena, her sister, Suzette, and her father, Abraham Quintanilla.

According to the former nurse, the man had accused her of stealing money from the pharmacies and the fan club that she managed, and alleged that since then she felt threatened and considered that her physical integrity was at risk. In her opinion, this was what motivated her need to purchase a gun.

“I didn’t feel safe. It was my own defense that, if something came my way, he would protect me. I was afraid. (…) They have never shown me that I stole a single cent from him. If I was an embezzler like (Abraham) claimed “Why didn’t he ever press charges against me? He didn’t do it because he never had that evidence,” he said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Regarding the shot that claimed the life of Selena, then 23 years old, Saldvar said: “All I can say is that there was never, never any intention to harm her.”

After learning that the documentary would come to light, Abraham Quintanilla told TMZ that his family is not involved nor does they support the project; nor do they want to have contact with women.

La versin de Saldvar

Yolanda was 35 years old when she shot the singer in a hotel room in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The woman was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Selena Quintanilla and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole starting March 30, 2025.

However, Saldvar has since denied the Quintanilla family’s claims. In 2009, in an interview I gave to The fat and the skinny, The woman pointed out that Selena’s father took advantage of the fans’ feelings to judge her.

“I was condemned by public opinion even before my trial began. They have been fed a narrative that is not correct. (They say) that I was an embezzler, that I was an assistant. They reversed my right as a citizen of the United States to “I will be innocent until proven guilty. I was guilty and I had to prove my innocence,” Univision reported.

She added that just as the public suffered her loss, she was also hurt by what had happened.

“I know that people were suffering, I know. And I know that they loved her, without a doubt. And I know that people to this day still feel pain for her, so do I. (…) And I think Abraham took advantage of that feeling, of that sympathy, and he used it to his advantage to poison their minds and continues to do so.