Yotuel after controversy over the use of Patria y Vida on a baseball team: “We were not informed”

Days after debut del Dream Team of the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation (FEPCUBE) last Wednesday, January 17, against the team of the Miami-Dade College Sharksin which they could not use the Patria y Vida logo on their caps, the singer Yotuel Romero issued a statement on the matter.

“We wish to address the recent misunderstanding related to the separation of ‘Patria y Vida’ from the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation (FEPCUBE),” began the Yotuel statement that was shared on their social networks and with which he said “we hope to clarify our position and ensure that our decision is understood.”

According to the former member of the Orishas group, there were two fundamental reasons that motivated the separation from the Cuban independent baseball team.

“First of all, they decided to change their name to Dream Team”, he assured.

He also said that as a second term and which he wanted to emphasize is that “FEPCUBE is openly seeking financing, using all available means, a decision that is exclusively theirs.”

To which he added that “however, we were never informed that they would use the name ‘Patria y Vida’ for that purpose. Given these differences in communication, vision and objectives, we made the decision to disengage immediately.”

Facebook/Yotuel

The Cuban rapper also clarified that as “Patria y Vida” they have participated in several charitable causes, where social issues are involved in the defense of the freedom of Cuba.

“We want to clarify that, contrary to what has been mentioned, FEPCUBE’s use of the name ‘Patria y Vida’ was granted by mutual agreement and without any form of remuneration. Furthermore, it is important to emphasize that ‘Patria y Vida’ has never been associated with fundraising operations or economic contributions since its creation on February 16, 2021,” he emphasized.

The artist also confirmed that the decision came through consultations with his legal team.

“We made the decision to disassociate ourselves from FEPCUBE so as not to harm the ‘Patria y Vida’ movement. The only dream we have to achieve with PATRIA Y VIDA is the absolute freedom of our island and helping those most in need,” he concluded.

Despite his explanations, in the comments section Internet users showed a divided position regarding the arguments presented by the artist.

The truth is that during the first exhibition match, marked by emotion and a full house in the Miami-Dade North Campushe Dream Team beat 3 races to 2 against those of Miami-Dade College Sharksbut the lack of the Patria y Vida logo caught the attention of fans.

“For those who ask me why the FEPCUBE team did not come out with their Patria y Vida cap, ask Yotuel. “The Cuban artist forbade them to use it,” journalist Yordano Carmona reported on his social networks.

Finally, the Intercontinental Baseball Series, which would become the first international event for the team made up of Cuban players who were or are active in the Major Leagues, was canceled in the middle of this month.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Team Renteria USA -owned by former major league player Édgar Rentería and his brother Edinson- indicated that the cancellation was for “reasons beyond the control” of the organization.

Nevertheless, The Cuban regime celebrated the cancellation of said sporting event scheduled to be held between January 26 and February 1 in Barranquilla, Colombia.