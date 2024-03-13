Yotuel’s message to the Cuban military: “Make a brave decision”

Yotuel Romero He sent a message to the Cuban military in which he asks them to make a brave decision and help the people to put an end forever to the system that has them mired in crisis and hopelessness.

The singer wrote a text on his profile Facebook in the name “of all Cubans who long for a free Cuba, without a regime, where the people can live without the overwhelming weight of hunger and oppression.”

Yotuel, who in his youth studied at the Camilo Cienfuegos Military School, known as the Camilitosrecalled that members of the Army do not go through the same needs as the population, but that they still know the difficult reality that Cubans face daily, which has forced many to emigrate in search of a better future.

“It is at this crucial moment that I ask you, on behalf of all Cubans who long for freedom, that make a brave decision. Time is of the essence, and the opportunity to make a difference is in your hands. Help us build a Cuba where freedom is the flag that guides us, where we can live without fear or oppression“he asked.

Facebook/Yotuel screenshot

The former Orishas assured that while there are people who serve long sentences for minor crimes, the “real criminals still at large“.

“Each of those imprisoned Cubans could have been a neighbor, a friend, or even a relative of yours. Injustice and inequality hit us all, without distinction,” he told the soldiers.

“We long for a better future for ourselves and future generations. Your support and commitment to the cause of freedom will be remembered forever. in the history of Cuba. Reflect on these words and act accordingly,” he demanded.