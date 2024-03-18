“You cannot live in darkness and hunger”

Eduardo Antonio raised his voice for the freedom of Cuba in the middle of the protests that began this Sunday in Santiago de Cuba to demand electricity and food.

“I want us to give a very big round of applause to all Cubans and to the people of Santiago de Cuba who took to the streets because You can’t live in darkness and hunger in which our people, our country Cuba, are immersed. Until when dictatorship,” El Divo questioned in his show at Tamalazo de Krome.

“Long live free Cuba!”Eduardo Antonio shouted and together with everyone present at his show he sang “La Caridad del Cobre” to ask the Virgin to put her hand on the protesters.

Another artist who called Cubans to the streets was La Diosa: “You deserve to live well. You deserve to be free. You deserve everything, this is the time when you have to leave all the places.”