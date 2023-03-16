“You can’t do that!”: Fergie reveals Princess Diana’s arrest at JGA

tz stars

From: Annemarie Goebbel

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana married princes and divorced. They laughed and argued. Now remember an unforgettable night with Lady Di.

Los Angeles – Sarah Ferguson, better known as Fergie, is now 63 years old and now earns her living as a successful novelist. As such, she is currently in Los Angeles to attend a number of engagements, including an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. While she was leaning back elegantly on the beige sofa with singer and presenter Kelly Clarkson (40), she was in the mood to chat. Among other things, the Duchess reviewed her wild bachelorette night before the wedding with Prince Andrew (63), where she and her sister-in-law Princess Diana (36, † 1997), then married to King Charles III (74), apparently came into conflict with the law.

Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson found themselves in the back seat of a police patrol

The Duchess of York, who like Diana divorced in 1996, revealed that she and Princess Diana were arrested in 1986 on the eve of their wedding. The two had dressed up as police officers for the celebrations (picture see 0:11 in the YouTube video), which resulted in them being arrested by the police for posing as cops. When officers realized they had caught a couple of top royals, they released the pair. But first, Fergie remembers in detail, the two had to sit in the back seat of a police patrol.

“It was extraordinary because we went to a nightclub,” says the mother of two. “We sat down and the waiter came up to us and said, ‘Excuse me, this is a members’ club, we want to have fun here. We don’t serve police officers here.” Kelly Clarkson can’t believe what Fergie is saying, but she goes one better: When they came out of the club, they were arrested because it’s illegal to pretend to be police officers. So they would have found themselves in the back seat of a patrol car.

Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson’s relationship The two have been very close over the years, although Fergie faced each other in 2007 Harper’s Bazaar claimed Diana hadn’t spoken to her in a year. At Kelly Clarkson, Ferguson states that she called Princess Diana “Dutch” while Diana would have titled her “Red”. “You and I laughed a lot,” Fergie said. And they would have been in trouble.

Diana and Fergie hid their engagement rings, but Diana was recognized

Diana married Prince Charles in 1981 before divorcing in 1996. Sarah Ferguson married Prince Andrew in 1986 and divorced in 1996. At Fergie's JGA, they dressed up as police officers, as Fergie reported on the Kelly Clarkson Show

They would have hidden their engagement rings from the officers by turning the rings backwards. She and Diana would have been served and the Duchess provides proof of this with an anecdote from the trip. Fergie claimed Diana saw some “smoky, bacon-flavored chips” in the vehicle and “started picking them up and eating them.” Until an officer in the passenger seat yelled at her: “You can’t do that!” Sarah may have nibbled on it too, otherwise she would probably have missed the flavor. Though memory is a bit hazy, Diana was eventually recognized as the reigning Princess of Wales and the two were allowed to disembark.

It was loud for the revelers The Sun after the police tour continue to Annabel’s, one of the most exclusive nightclubs in London. The evening ended with them excluding Prince Andrew, who also came home from his bachelorette party, from Buckingham Palace. Fergie’s bachelorette party was reportedly a “tumult” and royal pundit Tom Quinn said Diana and Fergie were “lying on the floor with the champagne shooting out in all directions”. Known for her open-heartedness, the ex-wife of Prince Andrews did not mince words when it came to the nickname for Queen Elizabeth II (96, † 2022). Sources used: YouTube @The Kelly Clarkson Show, thesun.co.uk