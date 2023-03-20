“You have to brush off the Japanese,” AMLO tells Mexican baseball players

A few hours after the Mexican Baseball Team in front of the Japan, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador asked the players to “brush our Japanese friends”.

During the morningfrom the facilities of the Seventh Military Region, in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas, The head of the federal Executive congratulated the Mexican baseball players for their performance in recent games that has allowed them to advance to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic.

“They have had an extraordinary performance, and with all due respect, we have to brush off our Japanese friends, we have to fix ourselves Benjamin Hill, you are directing very well, we have very good pitching,” he commented.

He said that he talks about the “king of sports” as a form of protest, since the media do not account for the performance of the Mexican Baseball Team.

“And it turns out that you can only see baseball on a single channel, and if I’m going to say it: on Image, that is, it’s on the only one and that’s not all the games.”

“Because he talked so much about baseball, in addition to the fact that I am passionate about it, I am protesting because the commercial media do not broadcast, Mexican baseball players are playing a leading role,” he said.

He shared that the game against Canada was broadcast on the radio, “as in the days of the Wizard Septien.”

López Obrador said he hoped the baseball world cup final be Mexico and the United States, game that will be tomorrow, Tuesday March 21, in the afternoon.

“The World Baseball Classic is over. Yesterday the United States beat Cuba, so the United States is waiting for what happens today, the final will be the United States with Japan or with Mexico, I want it to be Mexico tomorrow, ”he said.

In this context, the politician from Tabasco said that the triumph of the Aztec players over their peers from the United States because Patrick Sandoval “is a star” of 35 million dollars a year.

“The one who is going to pitch today, from Mexico, I think it’s Valenzuela, no, Sandoval, he fixed the Americans, he already beat the Americans, and that American team, from our neighbors, is worth millions of dollars. , all of them, each one of them, is a star, 35 million dollars a year, per season, which is just six months, but Mexico won them,” said the president from Chiapas.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed.