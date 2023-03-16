"You made me look like a brigand...": When a boss gets loose in Cash investigation!

On the occasion of 10 years of Cash investigation on France 2, Elise Lucet returned this Thursday, March 16, 2023 to the most significant surveys of the magazine. With particular focus on the presence of nitrite in charcuterie, which represents a health risk. The boss of Herta swore at the time that it was impossible to remove this curator. But the team of Cash contacted him again and obtained astonishing confidences.
A boss who speaks “cash”. This Thursday, March 16, 2023 on France 2, Cash investigation celebrates its 10th anniversary with a special evening. Elise Lucet and her team returned to the most striking investigations of the famous magazine that makes the big bosses shudder. Example with nitrites in charcuterie who had been at the heart of a subject of Cash investigation released in 2016. This additive, which acts as a miracle preservative to give the ham its pink color, has also been classified as a “probable carcinogen” by the World Health Organization. Elise Lucet had at the time questioned the boss of Herta, Arnaud de Belloy, who then mentioned the health risks for consumers if nitrites were eliminated. “It is extremely dangerous“, had assured the leader, referring to the risk of food botulism.
“Great memories for me”
But like the voice-over of Cash investigation reminded him tonight, “barely five months after the broadcast of this interviewHerta released the first nitrite-free ham in France“. The team of Cash therefore wanted to question Arnaud de Belloy with hindsight on this curious coincidence. The man now retired left the Herta group in January 2022 and was not informed that his telephone conversation with a journalist from France 2 was recorded for the purposes of the anniversary of Cash investigation. Which explains the cash speech of the ex-leader. “It amuses me that you call me… In any case, I have the impression that another life is coming back! Because I’m retired. Great memories for me. I’ve never been on TV like this before…“, exclaimed Arnaud de Belloy, the playful voice.
“I couldn’t tell Elise Lucet”
And the interlocutor to specify, always as cash: “I had been there because no one wanted to go. I was a little oblivious! And it’s true that it’s a little hard because you made me pass for a brigand, a bandit, a poisoner… But it has been great for business ! Extraordinaire !“. Arnaud de Belloy admitted having lied by omission facing Elise Lucet at the time of the interview when her project to develop nitrite-free charcuterie was already well advanced. “It’s extremely frustrating, because I couldn’t tell Elise Lucet. We’ve been working on it since July 2013. If you say it, you say it to the market. The market is getting ready, so you understand… You touch stuff, you can be stuck in your launch! It’s a story of competition. We keep it totally secret“. Arnaud de Belloy concluded his confession thus: “Me, I came out of this interview saying: ‘it’s extremely frustrating not to be able to talk about our innovation’. But I couldn’t“.
The underside of charcuterie
As the magazine of France 2 recalled this Thursday evening, the nitrite-free ham did the business for Herta since it would represent approximately 1/3 of its turnover. It must be said that the product is sold approximately 60% more expensive than traditional ham. But all is not yet rosy in the world of charcuterie: in July 2022, ANSES (Health Safety Agency) confirmed the existence of a positive association between nitrite exposure and colorectal cancer, which does not prevent manufacturers from continuing to sell products with nitrite salt…