You season 5: “I want him to face justice”, Penn Badgley gives his opinion on the sequel

After a twist and a level cliffhanger, the series You will she return for a season 5 on Netflix? Penn Badgley already knows what sequel he's hoping for Joe Goldberg, and this time he might pay!
Attention, spoilers. You Season 4 is already over. Part 2 was unveiled on March 9, 2023, giving fans the opportunity to get all their questions answered. Once again, they realized that Joe Goldberg could not resign himself to hurting those he loves, and even less those who stand in his way. Joe was actually suffering from identity dissociation. If for now, Rhys Montrose has disappeared from his life, could he come back? As for Kate, will she one day open her eyes to the dangerousness of her companion? And Joe, will he ever be arrested or killed for all his crimes? These are the questions raised by the interpreters of the characters!
Penn Badgley wants Joe to pay for his crimes in season 5 of You
Interviewed by Radio TimesPenn Badgley confided in the intrigues that he would like to see developed in the potential season 5 of You, still not confirmed by Netflix. He reveals that he would like his character comes face to face with his crimes : “I want him brought to justice, but this raises a major question: what is it? In terms of murderers, Joe is such a bad criminal, he doesn’t do things with passion (. ..) So what does justice mean to a guy like him? Is it as simple as jail or death?” he wonders before admitting that in his opinion, “it’s not sufficient”.
What do Charlotte Ritchie and Tati Gabrielle want for their characters?
Also interviewed by Radio Times, the other cast members also share their ideas for the sequel. If Charlotte Ritchie (Kate) counts on Lady Phoebe, her best friend in the series, to open his eyes to JoeTati Gabrielle, she would like Marienne is the one who brings down her executioner : “That’s my dream for Marienne, to see her win. I feel like that’s the only way for her to get peace at this point, to be able to be the one to take Joe down, to watch him go down. I would like Marienne to capture him somehow, to devise some kind of plan either with the police or with the FBI, I don’t know. isolation in a cage somewhere – oh my god, that would be so awesome.”
