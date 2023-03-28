You want to play Counter-Strike 2? Valve doesn’t care if you still play a lot of CS:GO now

Valve says there’s no point in playing a lot of CS:GO in hopes of gaining access to the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test.

Especially not if you’re just standing around, accumulating game time and disrupting regular games by your absence.

Too late for the test

Valve previously announced that contestants for the first test run of Counter-Strike 2 were selected based on various factors.

This includes things like recent playtime on official Valve servers, trustworthiness, and account status on Steam.

Other Counter-Strike 2 news:

Some people probably hoped to improve their “recent playing time” by playing CS:GO now.

“Idling on official matchmaking servers in CS:GO does not increase your chances of getting into the CS2 Limited Test,” Valve said on Twitter.

“The playing time that counts is the playing time before the start of the Limited Test.”



To see this content, please allow targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



To see this content, please allow targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



Those who ended up in the test phase can count themselves lucky and are among the hardcore CS players.

Everyone else will have to be patient if more opportunities arise. Counter-Strike 2 is scheduled for release in summer 2023.