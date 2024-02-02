Young Cuban conquers Leoni Torres with his version of “If you are not”

A young Cuban He completely conquered Leoni Torres with his version of “If you are not”the musical collaboration of the Camagüeyan with Nesty.

The boy, named Pedro Luis, shared a video on his Instagram singing the song but at the rhythm of a balladcompletely different from the salsa that the artists perform.

“Brother, that topic looks spectacular on you. I’d say it suits you better than us.“, Leoni wrote in one of the comments and Nesty also left an “incredible”.

Grateful for the praise, the young man responded to Leoni: “Thank you very much really”.

On her Instagram Leoni Torres shared the video of Pedro Luis with her followers and added: “I have always said that talent is in the street. And even more so when they sing one of yours with that feeling.”

Pedro Luis usually uploads these videos with his own versions of well-known songs, completely conquering his followers on the networks.