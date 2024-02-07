Young Cuban man who recently arrived in the US dies in a traffic accident.

A traffic accident cut short the life of another Cuban who recently arrived in the United States, a young father identified as Omar Ortiz.

Ortiz’s relatives reported his death on social networks and requested financial help to repatriate his body to Cuba.

Diana Perezthe Cuban’s stepmother, asked for the collaboration of friends and relatives to raise the necessary funds to allow the repatriation of Ortiz’s body.

“Good afternoon to all my friends, this publication is made in order to be able to raise what can be given to be able to bring the body of Omar Ortiz,” he said in a post a Facebook. “Here in Cuba there is a destroyed family (children), friendships.”

Pérez published an account number for the Zelle platform to collect aid (540-688-6974, Leticia Almaguer). “It’s what they can, every little bit counts. Thank you and sorry for the inconvenience,” she expressed.

The publication was shared by Ortiz’s wife, Maylin Rodriguezwho implored: “Please help with whatever you can donate, every little bit counts, we are devastated.”

In both publications, dozens of family members, friends and acquaintances of Ortiz expressed the deep pain that his early death has caused them, and praised the qualities and values ​​of the young Cuban father, who had recently arrived on American soil, with many plans and dreams for him. achieve.

One of his friends, identified on Facebook as Luis Lafargue, wrote: “I have no words to express what I feel, my brother, man, friend, father, you know that we will always keep you present in our hearts, a hug from here to heaven, bro, illuminate us from heaven with your light. EPD Omar Ortiz.”

At the time of writing this note, no details of the accident that took Ortiz’s life have emerged.

It was recently in the news death in a traffic accident in Houston, Texas, of Abdel Pastor Romeromarried and father of two teenagers, who from Santiago de Cuba had arrived in the United States two months ago through humanitarian parole.

Last January, Aramsai Adiena and Yusbel Rivero, A young Cuban couple who had been residing in the United States for just a year died after a tragic car accident. in Boston, Massachusetts, where they were visiting friends.

In recent years, several Cubans have died in traffic accidents in different American cities.

Liannet Russel Urgellés25 years old, He died as a result of a crash that occurred in the early hours of December 31 in Lincolnton, North Carolina.