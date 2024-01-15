Young Cuban player signs contract with the Houston Astros

The young Cuban baseball player Cesar Yanquiel Hernandez He officially signed his contract with the Houston Astros and will prepare to play in the Major Leagues.

The sports journalist Francys Romero He confirmed the news this Monday on his profile on the social network X, where he attached images of the moment the contract was signed.

“The Cuban OF (outfielder, in English outfielder) Cesar Yanquiel Hernandez officially signs with the Houston Astros. The bonus offer: $1.7 million,” he said.

In addition, Romero recalled that he had “Hernández as #1 on his list of the 25 best U-18 prospects in Cuba 2020.”

The young player is represented by Edgar Mercedes and his academy Born to Play Baseball. Now a new stage in his life begins. The preparation that he begins could lead him to become a figure to be taken into account in the Major League Baseball in the United States.

Hernández will share a team with Cuban outfielder Luis Miguel Rives. On his first day wearing the Houston Astros suit, the new talent left a souvenir photo with his colleague and scout Charlie González, for posterity.

This weekend Romero reported that another young cuban baseball player left the island.

It’s about the gardener Danger Rafael Casi, from Guantánamo who is already in the Dominican Republic. He is 23 years old and has a promising future in professional baseball.