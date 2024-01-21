Young Cuban woman reunites with her parents after three years at a US airport.

A young Cuban woman has captured on social media the moment she hugged her parents again in the United States, after three years of estrangement.

The user of TikTok leidysmarquez218 He did not have to describe in words what the images of the clip of just under a minute, shared on said social network, conveyed to his followers.

After meeting her parents, the visibly excited young woman embraces both of them in a hug, which extends with her mother, just at the moment when they both cry with happiness.

With the traditional inflatable balloons with the United States flag and a box of chocolates in her hands, the young woman makes other Cubans vibrate who look forward to experiencing a moment like this or remember how they experienced it before.

“Congratulations, that is a great blessing, I also look forward to that moment, when I receive my son, which I have been waiting for since January 12,” wrote one Internet user.

Another person told him that he deserved “those hugs and kisses that are so missed.”

Meanwhile, another person added in a nostalgic tone that “one day I will live that beautiful moment.”

A few days ago the meeting of a mother with her little three-year-old son.

“Finally I feel the warmth of my son in my arms again,” wrote the user of TikTok lilymartinez5342 to accompany a video where he is seen walking with balloons through the waiting room of the Miami International Airport in search of the little one.

But these moments are not only enjoyed from the United States or another part of the world, but also from the island from which many Cubans have to emigrate and stay away from their family for long periods of time, videos of this type are also collected.

Recently, A Cuban migrant shared the emotional images of the reunion with her mother and daughter on the island after five years without seeing them.

The reunion was broadcast by Ia Sánchez in her account TikTok and it already exceeds 30 thousand reproductions.

Another Cuban also went viral on the networks with a video of their reunion at the José Martí Airport in Havana after 5 years without seeing her mother.

“5 years, 6 months, three days, 2 hours waiting to see my mom again. “God is good, remember that all dreams come true, never lose faith, much less the desire to continue.” wrote in TikTok the young Lianet Pereira.

Videos of reunions of Cuban emigrants with their families, both in Cuba and abroad, are on their way to becoming their own genre: one whose distinctive feature par excellence is emotion.