Young Cubans manage to bring their pet to the US after two years of waiting

A young Cuban couple, who He recently visited the island to reunite with his family and pets.they returned to the United States accompanied by their little dog Lenito.

“An immense dream fulfilled, after all the emotions that traveling to Cuba meant, we were also able to return with our baby,” shared the user. Facebook Dayana Viamontesalong with a small video showing different moments of the couple’s departure with their dog from Cuba until their arrival in the United States.

The young woman pointed out that it was a long process and that they missed it for two years. It meant a lot to her that they brought it to the United States themselves and not through an intermediary.

“It was a process of many steps, but achievable and absolutely worth it,” commented the young woman.

She took the opportunity to thank her veterinarian who accompanied her throughout the entire process, she said.

He confessed that the airline’s treatment American Airlines it was good. “They had many considerations and although it is a short trip, the three of us feel very good.”

He also had a favorable opinion of the Miami Airport, although he commented that all the papers were in order.

For the young woman, after having appreciated the care that her parents had with the dog, this represents the first step for the whole family to reunite. “Lenito is the first example that we will all be together again,” she said.

Meanwhile, he recommended to those who hope to take their pets to the United States that this dream is possible.

The story of domestic animals being reunited with their Cuban owners, anywhere in the world, is also part of the emotions conveyed by the reunions of distant families.

In 2022 it went viral Toby’s story, a little dog who arrived in the United States on November 13 aboard a boat with his owners. After 28 days of quarantine in a processing center, the raft dog was released.

Also, A family of Cuban rafters did not hesitate to make the sea crossing with their three Chinese dogstwo of them puppies that were less than a month old at the time of the trip, which took place at the end of December 2022.

For the Cuban singer Dianelys Alfonso, The goddessyour pets are an inseparable part of your family. When he received his dog, Chulo, an English bulldog who without a doubt is the joy of the house, showed his happiness on social networks.

A year later, the artist, excited, shared the news with her followers on Instagram that would receive the last pet left in Cuba, a female bulldog. Days later she announced that the animal diedbecause he could not endure the trip.