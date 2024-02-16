Young man charged with murder and other charges in shooting case

The 16-year-old teenager who had been arrested in the case of the deadly shooting on a subway in the Bronx where a Latino immigrant died, has been formally charged with murder and other charges.

Because he is a minor, the police have not released his name. The young man is also charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

The shooting occurred on Monday afternoon at the Mount Eden metro station and in which Odel Beltrán Sánchez died and five other people were injured.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU:

Through information from the Mexican consulate in New York, it was learned that Beltrán Sánchez, 35 years old, was originally from Tehuacán, Puebla.

On Thursday night, a police chief posted a message on social media at night confirming the arrest of the suspect.

“In the wake of the tragic shooting on our transit system three days ago, dozens of NYPD investigators went to work to find those responsible.

“I knew we would catch them and today we have one of those individuals in custody. The investigation is ongoing and rest assured we will not stop until all those responsible face justice. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence,” reads the message from NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry.

In the aftermath of the tragic shooting in our transit system three days ago, scores of NYPD investigators went to work in order to find those responsible. I knew we would get them, and today we have one of those individuals in custody. The investigation remains ongoing and rest… pic.twitter.com/RgNDVXdSIU — NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry (@NYPDDaughtry) February 16, 2024

At the time, after the shooting, the police released images of two subjects who had been at the scene and were considered suspects.

“On February 12 at 4:35 pm, the 2 men in the images below were on the platform of the northbound #4 train at the Mt. Eden station, where 6 people were shot and 1 died. @NYPDDetectives is looking to identify these 2 people in the photo. Text @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential,” read a message from the NYPD.

On Feb 12 at 4:35pm, the 2 males below were on the northbound #4 Train platform at the Mt. Eden Station where 6 people were shot—with 1 killed. @NYPDDetectives are seeking to identify these 2 individuals pictured. DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential. pic.twitter.com/i3YAJBLZd0 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 13, 2024

It is not clear at this time if the accused youth is one of these appearing in the police footage. The young man was arrested Thursday morning after leaving his home, according to authorities.

The shooting would have originated from a fight between two gangs, there were three armed people and the victim was leaving a subway car when he was hit by the bullet that according to all indications was not directed at him, according to police sources. 19 bullet casings were recovered at the scene.