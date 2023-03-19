Young man dies after being stabbed on the way to the hospital in Berlin

Bloody end to an argument: a young man was stabbed to death in Alt-Hohenschönhausen. He died on the way to the hospital.

A 21-year-old died in Alt-Hohenschönhausen on Saturday evening after a violent altercation. This was announced by the police at the request of t-online. The young man was so badly injured by at least one knife wound around 10 p.m. that he died on the way to the hospital despite resuscitation measures on site.

According to the current state of knowledge of the Berlin police, the deceased belonged to a group of eight to ten adolescents and young men who had arranged to meet another, significantly larger group of people and met on the forecourt of a shopping center on Hauptstrasse. According to the previous investigations and witness interviews, disputes from the recent past should be clarified.

A 21-year-old was also injured in the altercation

In addition, another 21-year-old, who, like the deceased, also belonged to the smaller group, was seriously injured in the altercation, according to a joint press release from the Berlin police and public prosecutor’s office. According to a local reporter, he suffered a knife wound in the stomach and was found in Weißensee. However, the police have not yet been able to confirm this. He was taken to the hospital and operated on there. According to reports, there is no danger to life. The perpetrator fled and is still unknown.