Young man has hair clip stuck in skull | metropolises

English student Jeena Panesar, aged 19, suffered a serious car accident and the barrette that held her hair ended up stuck in her head. In January of this year, she was returning home from work in Derbyshire, England, when, even driving below road speed, she lost control of the vehicle, which skidded and overturned.

The impact of the accident smashed the young woman’s head against the roof of the car. Jeena managed to get out of the vehicle and look for help: luckily, a driver saw her moments before she passed out and called an ambulance.

The student was taken to the hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery to remove the 10 cm clip from her skull. It was necessary to open a cut of 30 cm to move the object.

“I didn’t know that wearing a gripper clip while driving was a problem until I had the accident. It definitely stopped me from using them,” she stated to The Sun.

Fortunately, everything went well and she was discharged three days after the procedure. Jeena is left with a wound running from the back of her head to her left eyebrow, which she still cannot move.

