Young man killed in front of his girlfriend

Guadalajara.- When he was outside his house in the Cerro del Cuatro neighborhood in Tlaquepaque, a 35-year-old man was shot to death.

The victim was talking to his girlfriend and was shot in front of her.

It was shortly before 7:00 p.m. when the man and his girlfriend were outside the house where they live together with his parents and grandparents, when several suspects arrived and shot him from several meters away.

“Several men arrive, who carry out a direct attack on her,” reported the Commander of the Tlaquepaque Police Station, Daniel Ortíz.

The man entered his house to ask for help, but died with a head injury and another in the back.

The municipal police officers went to the house located on the corner of Calle Benito Juárez, near Prisciliano Sánchez.

They seized several short-arm casings.

“At the moment we have 5 9-millimeter casings in place, as well as a warhead,” Ortiz recalled.

Witnesses were unable to fully describe the killers, though they recalled that one of them was wearing shorts.

In the Cerro del Cuatro neighborhood, the residents do not trust the authorities, government sources recalled, so when questioned, they did not reveal if they knew any of the murderers or if they knew of previous threats against the man.

His acquaintances stated that he was about to start a business and that he was optimistic, so they did not consider that he had been threatened.

Several of his relatives, such as cousins ​​or uncles, arrived at the scene and tried to get past the police fence, but the Police prevented them from damaging the bullet marks in the street.