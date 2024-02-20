Young man who tracks Taylor Swift’s flights sends a message to the singer

MIAMI.- After the legal team of Taylor Swift would warn Jack Sweeney, the college student who publishes information about flights from celebrities, who would stop revealing information about the routes of his private jet or file a lawsuit against him; he young has appealed to its right of reply.

The young man shared on his networks the two-page letter he sent to Swift on January 25. The letter is addressed to both the artist and her lawyer Kate Wright Morrone, and signed by Sweeney’s legal representative, James Slater.

The text alleges that the student has not committed any crime and highlights that Morrone did not cite any legislation that forces him to abandon the practice he carries out. Regarding the accusation of harassment, the lawyer He emphasized that it does not apply in this case, because a threat has never been made against the singer.

Likewise, he alleged that his client has only limited himself to publishing the data available to the public by the Federal Aviation Administration, which shows the tracking of the movements of Taylor’s plane, reinforcing the narrative of the young man, who has previously alleged who only exercises his right to freedom of expression.

In the same document, Jack quoted the phrase from the song Reputation from Swift’s 2017 album of the same name: Look What You Made Me Do (Look what you made me do).

Background

It is not the first time that Sweeney has been involved in a possible legal plot.

His interest in publishing the air traffic data of celebrities and millionaires became public in 2022, when Elon Musk denounced his activities and closed his X @ElonJet account (at that time Twitter).

Jack has published information about the private jets of Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, and uses flight data available from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). It also uses flight signals tracked by other aviation fans.

Sweeney’s calculations include carbon emissions from every flight he tracks.