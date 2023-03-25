Young people injured: attack on train with ax-like object – man is questioned

After an attack with an ax-like object on a regional train in Brandenburg, the suspect was questioned by the police on Saturday. After that, it should be decided whether an arrest warrant will be applied for and whether the 37-year-old will be taken into custody, a police spokesman said on Saturday morning. The police have not yet been able to provide any information on the background to the crime and a possible motive.

The arrested 37-year-old is said to have threatened passengers on a regional train from Cottbus to Frankfurt (Oder) on Friday afternoon and injured a young person with an ax-like object. The Pole is said to have boarded at a train stop in the small town of Guben on the Polish border.

Witnesses said that he then threatened passengers and damaged parts of the interior. The man is said to have injured a 17-year-old teenager in the head. Police arrested the suspect. The injured teenager was taken to the hospital. (dpa)

To home page