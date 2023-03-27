You’re not dreaming, this Samsung 870 QVO 2 TB SSD is good at this CRAZY price (-43%)

Throughout the year, Amazon offers many promotional events that allow you to make even more good deals. Last October, we were entitled to exclusive Prime sales, which, as its name suggests, was reserved only for members of the Prime program. At the start of spring, the number 1 in e-commerce is spoiling us again and offering its spring flash sales, this time available to everyone.

Thus, from March 27 to 29, the latter launches thousands of promotions for many references. If you want to equip yourself with a 2.5 SATA SSD, you don’t want to miss this crazy offer on the Samsung 870 QVO 2 TB model which sees its price drop to only 120 euros instead of 209 euros normally. This is an excellent deal since it represents an ultra generous discount of -43%.

I take advantage of the offer

Also, we remind you that in addition to the free and fast delivery, you have 30 days at your disposal to return it (free of charge) and be fully reimbursed. Convenient in case this SSD does not meet your expectations. In this way, you can therefore secure this deal now and get the best price thanks to this Amazon flash sale. Don’t wait too long, as parts in stock are very limited.

Samsung 870 QVO: one of the best SSDs on the market

Now let’s come to the technical sheet of this Samsung 870 QVO SSD. The latter is based on a QLC type memory. This allows it to gain capacity while offering a very competitive price. This “Quad Level Cells” technology offers the possibility of storing a maximum of information per cell – which therefore makes it possible to increase the density of information per cell.

However, performance is somewhat impacted. To solve this little problem, Samsung has integrated an SLC cache. This aims to reproduce the opposite action, namely: to offer more performance for less capacity. Without even using it, this Samsung 870 QVO model already offered very good performance, especially in comparison with a traditional hard drive.

In terms of transfer speeds, this Samsung 870 QVO displays 560 MB/s in reading. What is excellent. Its 2.5-inch SATA format will allow it to find its place in the majority of computers, provided that they are equipped with a dedicated slot. If you want to install it in a 3.5 inch bay, that is also possible. To do this, you will need to purchase an adapter (sold separately).

Very durable and very reliable, this SSD offers a fairly long lifespan, enough to satisfy all users. Samsung provides three years of warranty or 360 TB of writing in total. In fact, this represents a little over 300 GB of writing per day on average over these 3 years. In other words, you have a nice margin of use and will be able to use this SSD for years.

This Samsung 870 QVO is perfect for replacing an old, obsolete hard drive. By buying it, you can give your old machine a second wind. In this way, you will save time since your computer will start up much faster and your programs and applications will run much faster than before. As a reminder, the Samsung 870 QVO 2TB is on sale at 120 euros instead of 209 euros for the Printemps flash sales on Amazon.

To see this good plan on Amazon, it’s here:

I take advantage of the offer