“You’re the biggest piece of shit in Miami”

Malidaughter of the Cuban Lucy Sosaconfronted the influencer on social networks Alex Otaola for having accused his mother of spending the money he receives as social assistance from the US government in a Miami casino.

“You are a very bad faggot and you are going to continue being one. Always discrediting the Cubans, your own people. That is what you are, a very bad faggot. You pretend to be a God, but you are of no use. You are the filth largest that exists in Miami,” Mali told Otaola in a live broadcast.

The influencer took the video fragment to his show Hello Otaola and accused Mali of being a bad mother, rude and incapable of giving a good example to her young children. In previous days he had accused her of being out of work and considered her and her family a “social burden” for the city of Miami.

“The Department of Children and Family should review these people, because in addition to not having anything to eat or where to live, they give these terrible teachings to their children. I think they should act there,” said Otaola.

He complained that the Miami city administration does nothing against the increase in social cases and made it clear that when he is mayor he will take measures to improve the image of the city.

“No one does anything in this town. Imagine the danger that these creatures are in. This is getting more and more,” said the influencer.

Otaola assures that the majority of his followers are hardworking and prosperous people, with happy families. It is they and not the “rude, undesirable and antisocial people like Lucy Sosa” who support his candidacy for mayor in Miami in 2024.

Facebook Lucy Sosa

Lucy asked Otaola to leave Mali alone because she is simply a young unemployed mother, with children in her care and alone.

“Neither my daughter nor I are artists. I don’t understand why Fefa Copelita has a crush on us,” Lucy commented on Facebook.

He conflict between Lucy Sosa and Otaola It reached its peak a few days ago, when it became known that the popular Cuban would be evicted from her home in Miami, and did not have the resources to pay rent.

Several people began to show solidarity with the case of Lucy Sosa But Otaola, instead of giving support to the disabled elderly woman, released a video where she appears visiting a casino in Miami, accompanied by her caregiver.

Lucy told her followers that the casino visit was months before her housing problems began and accused Otaola of being a bad person who is harassing her because he has become obsessed with her.