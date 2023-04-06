Youtube announces Youtube Shopping and affiliate program

YouTube recently announced the end of the branded products program and the rollout of YouTube Shoppinga new platform that aims to improve users’ shopping experience and maximize earnings for content creators.

According to information published in the YouTube support forum and emailed, the platform concluded, after two years of testing, that an affiliate program is the best solution to create an efficient and profitable shopping experience for creators. As a result, the previous product tag incentive program will be retired, and Google will terminate the incentive agreement on April 19, 2023.

Youtube warns creators about ending products tagged in videos

O YouTube Shopping will launch in the United States in the coming months and then expand to other markets. The platform is inviting content creators to show interest in participating in the pilot affiliate program by filling out a form available on the YouTube support site.

The YouTube Shopping affiliate program was an immediate success. It allows creators in the US to earn commission on purchases of products tagged in videos and Shorts. So let’s start using this template for all creators. We firmly believe that YouTube is the best place for creators to build their business, and that the affiliate links model is the most efficient way for creators to earn money at scale. As we invest in the affiliate program as a long-term solution to generating income from tagging products on YouTube, we will gradually phase out the ability to tag products from other brands as well as related short-term incentive programs. Claims the Youtube team in the forum.

With YouTube Shopping, creators will be able to benefit from commissions on sales generated from product recommendations in their videos, allowing for greater content monetization. The new affiliate program will also make it easier to add specific brands and expand into new markets.

This change is an important step for YouTube as it seeks to strengthen its role in the e-commerce market and offer new monetization opportunities for creators. The platform is committed to continually improving the shopping experience and supporting the affiliate model, which could result in significant growth for YouTube Shopping in the future.