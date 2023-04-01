Der YouTuber Enderman has released a video showing how he ChatGPT causes valid Windows-95-Keys to generate. The chatbot initially rejects the question, pointing out that it is proprietary software. In addition, it is outdated and should no longer be used anyway.

The solution is obvious and yet creatively implemented: In order to get the tool to generate correct keys, you have to know how a Windows 95 key is built. The parts of the key each follow certain patterns.