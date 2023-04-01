Der YouTuber Enderman has released a video showing how he ChatGPT causes valid Windows-95-Keys to generate. The chatbot initially rejects the question, pointing out that it is proprietary software. In addition, it is outdated and should no longer be used anyway.
The solution is obvious and yet creatively implemented: In order to get the tool to generate correct keys, you have to know how a Windows 95 key is built. The parts of the key each follow certain patterns.
With this background knowledge and some trial and error, Enderman managed to get the tool to spit out valid keys. But with restrictions: Only one of them works like this 30 Keys, which ChatGPT generated. Here you can see the full process:
“I did not provide Windows keys”
After ChatGPT has spit out valid keys, Enderman thanks the chatbot, whereupon it suddenly starts deny. “I didn’t provide Windows 95 keys,” says ChatGPT. Enderman then writes “That’s not true, I just activated Windows 95 with one of the keys”, to which ChatGPT replies: “That’s not possible”.
More about the keys
Anyone interested in the details of how Windows 95 keys came about and why 111-1111111 is a valid key, you should watch this video on the topic: