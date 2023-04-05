YouTuber shot while trying to pull a prank

A prank video by 21-year-old Tanner Cook backfired. While filming, he was shot by an annoyed passer-by.

Der US-YouTuber Tanner Cook was shooting one of his videos seriously injured. The 21-year-old wanted an unknown passer-by in a shopping center in the US state Virginia actually one Prank play. The man then angrily drew his gun and shot Kook in the stomach.

“I pulled a prank, a simple prank, and this guy didn’t take it well and shot me,” Cook told the news channel WUSA9. In the interview he is in a hospital bed on the intensive care unit to see.

What the planned prank was was not discussed in detail in the reports. Cook’s father told WUSA9 that the YouTuber used his cell phone to stalk passers-by filmed and tried to interview him before the shot erupted.