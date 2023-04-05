YouTuber shot while trying to pull a prank

The 21-year-old posts prank videos on YouTube.
© Classified Goons/Screenshot
Der US-YouTuber Tanner Cook was shooting one of his videos seriously injured. The 21-year-old wanted an unknown passer-by in a shopping center in the US state Virginia actually one Prank play. The man then angrily drew his gun and shot Kook in the stomach.
“I pulled a prank, a simple prank, and this guy didn’t take it well and shot me,” Cook told the news channel WUSA9. In the interview he is in a hospital bed on the intensive care unit to see.
What the planned prank was was not discussed in detail in the reports. Cook’s father told WUSA9 that the YouTuber used his cell phone to stalk passers-by filmed and tried to interview him before the shot erupted.
Cook publishes his videos on YouTube and TikTok under the name of “Classified Goons”. Since May 2022 he and his friends have been filming Pranks, which meanwhile millions of clicks register. In their videos, the young men pretend to urinate in shops or pretend to vomit on Uber drivers. In many recordings it can be seen that the people involved feel clearly uncomfortable.
Alleged shooter arrested
The alleged shooter, the 31-year-old Alan W. Collie, could be arrested by the police on the spot. He is accused of aggravated assault and illegal use of a weapon in buildings. The investigations are however still ongoing, as opposed to the authorities my city hold onto.
YouTuber Cook states that Colie before firing his gun not a word said. The 31-year-old simply drew his gun and shot Cook. Once the YouTuber has recovered, he plans to continue making prank videos, according to WUSA9.