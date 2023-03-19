Youtubers buy all Wii U and 3DS games available on Nintendo’s eshop

Some time ago, Nintendo announced that as of March 27th, we will no longer be able to buy digital games either on Wii U or 3DS. This as they are completely scrapping their digital store eshop to focus on the future instead. This prompted popular Youtuber Jirard Khalil, also known as The Completionist, to act.

He decided to buy all the digital games available on the eshop for the respective consoles. A substantial project to say the least with 866 games for sale in the store for Wii U and 1547 for 3DS. In pure storage space, it corresponds to 1.2 TB for the Wii U games and 267 GB for the 3DS games with a combined price tag of almost SEK 230,000.

Jirard goes through the entire process in his video and it clearly borders on insanity with the many unexpected obstacles that appear. Not least because of the very strict rules Nintendo has. You can spy the whole video here.

Still playing games on Wii U and 3DS?