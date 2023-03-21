Youves Plan mit Rabiot

Juventus Turin would like to have Adrien Rabiot in their ranks in the coming years. As the ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’ reports, the Juve club management is working on extending the contract with the Frenchman, who is now more comfortable with staying. In order to extend the 27-year-old’s contract, which expires in the summer, the Bianconeri are ready to offer Rabiot a salary of up to ten million euros. According to the report, the Turin team would like to extend it for another three or four years, which would mean that the total package including bonuses would reach up to 50 million euros.

Above all, qualification for the Champions League is decisive for the extension of the midfielder. Juve has to worry about it after a point deduction of 15 points, the gap to the top four is currently seven points. Should the northern Italians not play internationally next year, Rabiot should be hard to keep. So far, no concrete offers have been received from other clubs for the six. Rabiot had toyed with a move to England in the past.

