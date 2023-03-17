Yvonne Woelke gives Iris Klein dating tips: Just don't talk about your ex...

Katzenberger mom Iris Klein (55) is really excited. This Friday she has a date after her separation from husband Peter (55)! Her first after the marriage and after a good 20 years of relationship!

And today of all days there are cheeky dating tips from Yvonne Woelke (41). The woman Iris believes cheated on her with her husband.

Even if Yvonne does not explicitly address or mark Iris, anyone who does Fremdgeh-Soap in the last few weeks, be clear: THIS is no coincidence.

While Iris is completely over the moon and doesn’t even know what to wear to her date, Yvonne suddenly posts dating tips on Friday morning. For Iris and the man she apparently met through Tinder and who, according to daughter Daniela Katzenberger (36), “even looks really cool”? Looks like.

Then Yvonne, whose own marriage also fell apart after the cheating scandal, has a few pieces of advice up its sleeve that may well be general. However, some of them seem to be tailored to the Katzenberger mom.

Yvonne Wolke gives dating tips on Instagram. Ironically, on the day that Iris Klein wants to meet a man Photo: yvonnewoelke/instagram

The blonde, who posted her tips on a photo of herself in a hot frock, first and foremost advises showing up for the date in a “sexy dress”.

Then she suggests: “phone off the table”, “post nothing” and “zero publications”. With the addendum “didn’t go well”.

You have to think directly of the voice messages that Iris recently sent to Yvonne and the attached photo of you and Peter from the bathroom where she is dressed and he is (almost) naked. And on which Yvonne puts up 500 euros if you find out who leaked the shower photo that suddenly made the rounds. According to her own statement, she wasn’t.

Cat unpacks about mom’s date “She is the OberMILF on duty”

And her tip “Don’t talk about your ex” also fits Iris’ situation like a glove. Because there’s definitely still a lot burning on her tongue that she hasn’t knocked out on Instagram yet.

“Let yourself be invited” and “Very important: be honest” shoots Yvonne afterwards and wishes “Good Luck”.

The trigger for the separation of Iris and Peter Klein was the jungle camp 2023, where Peter met jungle companion Yvonne Woelke as a jungle companion and fell in love with her, as he later admitted himself Photo: private

“Even if I go to my date in a potato sack…”

Iris also saw Yvonne’s dating tips on Instagram – and of course related them directly to herself.

“Even if I go to my date in a potato sack, I have more class than an adulteress,” she reacted angrily in her Instagram story on Friday afternoon. “I don’t have the perfect body, and that’s okay. After all, I gave birth to wonderful children. I’m much more than a cold shell without character.”

And otherwise you don’t have to worry about your date, says Iris. “I am a decent woman and would never approach a married man to destroy his marriage and family. Only sluts do that!”

Ouch! The next round in the cheating drama is already open again…

Iris Klein responds to Yvonne’s dating tips on Instagram… Photo: Iris_klein_mama_/Instagram