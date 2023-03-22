Zacatecas deputy closes his hotel due to threats from the CJNG... asks not to visit entity

No, well, if a federal deputy (and apart, recognized for being a singer) organized crime turned around, So what will await the common citizen who arrives in Zacatecas?

That is what legislator Marco Flores more or less envisions, so he warns that if you have to go to Zacatecas, avoid trusting people (no matter how low-key that sounds)… and, in the best of cases, better not to go.

People from communities in Zacatecas have been displaced by organized crime / PHOTO: ADOLFO VLADIMIR /CUARTOSCURO.COM

Through a statement on the letterhead of the Chamber of Deputies, the also vocalist of Banda Jerez, Marco Flores, announced the closure of his business known as “La Cabrona”a hotel located in the magical town of Jerez, Zacatecas.

According to the communiqué of the deputy Marco Flores, the reason why he closes his hotel is insecurity, accusing members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel of its responsibility. (CJNG), who threatened their employees. So, to avoid problems, it’s better that the business ends.

Zacatecas police doing surveillance work in Jerez / Photo: Facebook / SSP.Zac

“The boys who threaten are known to the town,” explains Marco Flores, so he advises future visitors to Zacatecas to be careful: “do not trust and if you can avoid it is better”.

For more than a year, the deputy Marco Flores warned about the rush of insecurity that is registered in Zacatecas… and, apparently, nobody paid much attention. Neither the local authorities, nor the state ones, nor the federal ones. Thus, He came to warn that he would call for an “uprising in arms.”

Months after his call (and that, due to the record of massacres, military reinforcements arrived in the entity), the Zacatecas deputy-singer He made news again, when he announced the murder of his driver.

“A commando arrived at the Fresnillo bar and opened fire on everyone who was there.without distinction as if it were an act of terrorism against the innocent population, where there was my driver, an irreproachable person”lamented Marco Flores. Five people died in this attack.

Deputy Marco Flores and the governor of Zacatecas, David Monreal / Photo: Pórtico Zacatecas

“I hope now they listen to me”: Marco Flores

Hours after announcing the closure of his hotel and asking tourism better not to take Zacatecas into account, The federal deputy reproached, precisely, that there are already several occasions in which he has asked the authorities for help… and despite the fact that it seems that they always leave it “in view”, he hopes that this time they will pay attention.

“I hope that now they listen to me (…) to stop the wave of crime and insecurity that we are experiencing in Zacatecas”.

In his new statement, Marco Flores gave details of the closure of his hotel, “La Cabrona.” According to what he explains, members of the CJNG broke into his establishment and threatened the staff. “Reason for which, I see myself in the need to close the doors of my establishment.”

Until now, the governor of Zacatecas, David Monreal, has not said anything on what was denounced by the deputy Marco Flores.

