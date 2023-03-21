Zack Snyder Reveals ‘Huge’ RPG Linked to Rebel Moon

Netflix’s sci-fi venture Rebel Moon looks set to be even bigger than the Zack Snyder-directed two-parter. The director took part in Sunday’s episode of the podcast Nerd Queens and talked about several different projects he is working on. When they got to Rebel Moon, he got so fired up that he revealed that a large-scale role-playing game is also in development, writes Polygon.

– What I’m really having fun with, and I don’t know if I’m actually allowed to talk about it, is a role-playing game we’re doing that’s completely crazy. So immersive and so intense and so huge.

Zack Snyder says he himself sold the concept to a game studio (which he won’t name) after getting the suggestion from his co-workers, and that he’s always wanted to make an RPG. From what he mentions in the conversation, it is clear that the development is still at an early stage.

Netflix has so far only released a short trailer for Rebel Moon, which shows a high-tech sci-fi world. Algerian actor Sofia Boutella plays Kora, a young woman with a mysterious past who leaves the peaceful colony she lives in to find help when it is threatened by the tyrant Balisarius (Ed Skrein) and his troops led by General Titus (Djimon Hounsou).