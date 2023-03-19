Zadic welcomes international arrest warrant against Putin

Justice Minister Alma Zadic (Greens) supports the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. “As Minister of Justice, I welcome the decision to issue an international arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin,” Zadic said in a statement today.

“Austria will continue to do everything possible to bring justice to the people of Ukraine,” Zadic continued. “This also includes our continued support for the International Criminal Court in this case.”

The court in The Hague, Netherlands, issued an arrest warrant against Putin for war crimes in Ukraine on Friday. Investigators blame him for kidnapping children from occupied Ukrainian territory to Russian territory.

restricted freedom of movement

At present, the arrest warrant has a primarily symbolic meaning. Because a trial against Putin seems impossible. But the international arrest warrant further restricts Putin’s freedom of movement. Once he travels to a country that has ratified the court’s basic treaty, he faces arrest. Because all contracting states are obliged to carry out the arrest warrants.

In addition to Russia, the USA and China also do not recognize the court. In total, more than 120 countries, including Austria, have ratified the Rome Statute.