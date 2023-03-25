Zayn Malik et Selena Gomez ont été aperçus en train de s’embrasser lors d’un rendez-vous à New York ; les internautes disent, ‘la fanfic 2013 prend vie’

Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez Spotted Kissing on New York Date; netizens say, ‘2013 fanfic comes to life’ – Up News Info

Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez are Hollywood’s newest couple. The tabloids have been extensive on how the two are currently engaged in a whirlwind romance. Hollywood news is full of reports of how Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez were seen holding hands while enjoying a date in Soho. This alleged date happened on Thursday night. A source said they went out in SoHo in New York around 10:30 p.m. The alleged couple walked hand in hand and were seen kissing. It seems restaurant staff and other patrons didn’t notice it was Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez. The source reportedly said, “It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear it was a date. »

A TikTok user spread the news saying her hostess friend had spotted them together. Selena Gomez said last week that she was very single. But it seems that the lady is open to the idea of ​​finding love. As we know, Hailey Bieber, her ex Justin Bieber and she have been caught in the middle of the news from time to time. This is how fans reacted to the news of this alleged couple painting the town red…

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have a daughter Khai. They separated two years ago. It seems that Zayn Malik had a bad argument with Yolanda Hadid which caused the breakup. Gigi Hadid was then linked to Leonardo Di Caprio. What do you think of Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez being a couple?

