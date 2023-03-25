“ZDF Magazin Royale” satirizes right-wing comedy: “Nuhr im Zweite” – but how!

When is it shot back? So, when will Dieter Nuhr react to “Nuhr im Zweite” in his program “Nuhr im Erste”? The ARD cabaret artist was the focus of the “ZDF Magazin Royale” on Friday. Not the real one, but the satirized one, played and spoken by Sebastian Rüger. So deceptively real that the two Nuhrs became confusingly similar.

Hold up the mirror to people

“The supreme task of satire is to hold up a mirror to people. Trigger warning, it cannot be ruled out that feelings will be hurt tonight,” says Rüger/Nuhr as the aim of the program. Quotations from Nuhr performances are taken or taken out of context. Because four other actors are added, the “Magazine” becomes a front attack on the German comedy scene. Not on the whole, but on a specific section: on the protagonists, who throw racist, sexist ideas and vocabulary around in order to fire up the rage for Cancel Culture and everything Woke. So right-hand versus left-hand.

This Böhmermann show is a reckoning. With Nuhr or Lisa Eckhart. The Austrian Sophie Probst mimics her via the fictional character Millie Probst, who fantasizes about a “Wokestapo” and of course “has nothing against Jews”. “Yes, even Jewish men find me attractive,” says Probst. “Do you know what a Jew…” – hard cut. The entire audience and Nuhr laugh tears.

The audience at all. It has a lot of fun with the sottises and content that the Böhmermann team extracts from German comedy and quotes. Preferably from the Nuhr reservoir. In his stand-up, as-if-Nuhr-Sebastian Rüger thrashes everyone who is even remotely committed to progressive goals. Original Nuhr is presented here as a concentrate, his mindset without comment, without mercy, without any context of thought. The banal becomes evil.

What is coming together must shame all skeptics who think that the left, left-liberals and Woken are active in public broadcasting. Dieter Nuhr is put on the right track by Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg, and the broadcaster wants to stick to this commitment despite the austerity measures that have been taken. The RBB managers should try to talk to the cabaret artist. Despite all the satire – who overdoes, who hurts, who eats over the hedge. Or will you let him loose on Böhmermann next time? A public comedy battle could be in the offing.

The latest Böhmermann number, like all his numbers, triggers incredible pros and cons on Twitter. “Anonymous Germany” writes: “Simply brilliant! Definitely watch it!” Unlike “Patriotic Platform”: “It’s unbelievable how the public broadcaster throws our compulsory fees out the window. Does anyone actually understand the idea behind #nuhrimzzweien?”

Yes.

