ZDF Zoff about Eberl’s unloading: the presenter adds significantly

RB sports director Max Eberl will not be a guest in the ZDF sports studio on Saturday evening. Bild: imago images / nordphoto

Bundesliga

After the clear 0:7 swatter in the Champions League round of 16 against Manchester City, everyday life in the Bundesliga continues for RB Leipzig with the away game at VfL Bochum.

The Saxons have to collect important points against the bottom of the table if they want to play in the premier class again next year.

But apart from the sporting achievements of the team, the personal details of Max Eberl and his departure from Borussia Mönchengladbach continue to dominate the discussions about RB.

The ZDF “Sportstudio” also wanted to talk to the 49-year-old Managing Director Sport about this. But that’s not the case now. As the broadcaster announced on Thursday morning, Eberl had been unloaded again. “The editors cannot comply with his wish to exclude topics in the conversation (“Causa Gladbach”).”

“Sportstudio” moderator Dunya Hayali, who is a supporter of Borussia Mönchengladbach, also commented on Twitter about Eberl’s cancellation. With the comment: “Life is not a pony farm” the moderator shared the tweet from the “Sportstudio”.

Eberl expressed himself in detail in the “double pass” to Gladbach

Even before the duel with his ex-club last Saturday, Eberl held back with ratings and statements about the hostility of Gladbach fans. One day after Leipzig’s 3-0 win, however, he talked about it in detail in the football talk show “Doppelpass”.

“I didn’t want to stop in Gladbach, I had to. And that’s being denied and that’s wrong. I was ill and fortunately recovered, with the help of experts. I was out for eight months and then felt like going back to work. And then there was this opportunity at RB,” he explained of his departure due to burnout.

He also countered, among other things, the fan allegations that he only played his illness to bring about a change. “It’s just a lie, this connection, that’s how I brought about the change – that hits me as a person.”

“Miracle healing by Red Bull. When lying becomes a business model,” commented the Gladbach fans on Eberl’s departure.Image: dpa / Jan Woitas

With Leipzig he now wants to play for titles for the first time in his life.

Eberl has “full understanding” for the ZDF team

After the invitation became known, Eberl explained in a statement that some “emotional issues” had taken up a lot of space around the Gladbach game. “I faced these issues even though I actually wanted to end them a long time ago. Rather, it was sometimes interpreted as if I wanted to actively heat up the discussions. Despite all the emotion, that wasn’t my intention,” said Eberl.

He “fully understands if I put myself in their perspective” that the “Sportstudio” team wanted to talk to him again about Gladbach, for whom he had worked for more than 20 years. From his point of view, however, everything had been said several times: “I would like to leave it at that, put a tick on the subject and look ahead.”

According to the “Bild” newspaper, Eberl is said to have canceled the appearance on his own. It is said that it was discussed in advance that he wanted to lead the conversation more towards the future.

Instead of Max Eberl, Schalke’s Marius Bülter will now be a guest.