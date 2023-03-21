Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: New Kind of Gameplay Apparently Lets You Change the World

Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma celebrated his 60th birthday last week and was also a guest at the Famitsu Game Awards on the occasion.

There, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom received an award for Most Anticipated Game, during his acceptance speech Aonuma spoke briefly about the title.

Change the world

According to a translation by Genki_JPN it sounds like you can change the game world in Tears of the Kingdom.

“In the sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, players’ imaginations will be filled with new gameplay that will bring changes to the game world…” he said.

He then added that he hopes people will be “pleasantly surprised” at exploring Hyrule in this “unknown” state.

Previous trailers had hinted that Link has the ability to craft various vehicles in Tears of the Kingdom. We can be sure that not all secrets about the sequel have been revealed yet.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released on May 12, 2023 for Nintendo Switch.



